Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,783.13
    +8.38 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,650.16
    +104.83 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,110.01
    +35.43 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,069.44
    +10.25 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.37
    -1.20 (-1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    2,088.30
    +18.50 (+0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    24.54
    +0.14 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1111
    +0.0066 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    -0.0820 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2794
    +0.0072 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.0690
    -0.2940 (-0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,085.46
    +1,010.23 (+2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    896.11
    +25.55 (+2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.95
    +27.44 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,681.24
    +375.39 (+1.13%)
     

Can I Retire At 62 With A $1 Million Roth IRA, $22,172 Annual Pension And $1,827 Monthly Social Security?

5
Jeannine Mancini
·3 min read

Retirement planning is an intricate process that requires understanding and integrating various income sources. Imagine the following financial scenario: You have a $1 million Roth individual retirement account (IRA), an annual state or local pension averaging $22,172 and a Social Security benefit that amounts to $1,827 per month. Will this be enough to retire at age 62?

Don't Miss:

Retirement Income Sources

Roth IRA: A Roth IRA is notable for tax-free growth and withdrawals. A $1 million balance in a Roth IRA is a substantial retirement asset.

Pension: The median annual pension benefit in the U.S. is about $22,172 for state or local pensions. This provides a steady income stream in retirement.

Social Security: The average monthly Social Security retirement benefit as of January 2023 is $1,827. But starting benefits at 62 permanently reduces the amount.

Total Monthly Income Breakdown:

Roth IRA: Using the 4% withdrawal rule, a $1 million Roth IRA would yield approximately $40,000 annually or $3,333 per month.

Pension: The average annual state or local pension of $22,172 translates to about $1,848 per month.

Social Security: The average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,827.

Combining these sources, the total estimated monthly income would be approximately $7,008 ($3,333 from Roth IRA + $1,848 from pension + $1,827 from Social Security).

Trending: The average American couple has saved this much money for retirement — How do you compare?

Average Monthly Expenses

For retirees 65 or older, the average monthly spending is $4,345​​​​. In this scenario, your hypothetical estimated monthly income of $7,008 surpasses the average monthly expenses of $4,345 for retirees.

A 65-year-old retiring in 2023 can expect to spend an average of $157,500 on healthcare and medical expenses throughout retirement​​, according to Fidelity Investments' 2023 Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate. This figure is crucial, as healthcare often represents a significant portion of a retiree’s budget.

Remember, these are averages and estimates. Individual circumstances, such as lifestyle choices, health conditions and unexpected expenses, can greatly impact actual needs.

Considerations for Retirement at 62:

Living expenses and lifestyle: A detailed understanding of expected living expenses is crucial. Lifestyle choices greatly impact the required income in retirement.

Inflation and market risks: Inflation affects the purchasing power of savings, and market volatility can impact Roth IRA investment returns.

Healthcare costs: If retiring before age 65, consider the gap in Medicare coverage and the need for private health insurance.

Longevity: Planning for a longer retirement is essential because of increasing life expectancies.

Strategies for a Comfortable Retirement:

Financial planning: Consulting with a financial adviser is recommended to develop a personalized retirement plan.

Investment strategy: A diversified investment approach within the Roth IRA can help balance growth and risk.

Supplemental income: Consider part-time work or monetizing hobbies for additional income.

Retiring at 62 with a $1 million Roth IRA, an average pension and Social Security benefits can be a viable option, provided that it is backed by careful planning and consideration of personal financial needs and goals. A holistic approach to retirement planning, encompassing all income sources and lifestyle considerations, is key to ensuring a secure and fulfilling retirement.

Read Next: 

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Can I Retire At 62 With A $1 Million Roth IRA, $22,172 Annual Pension And $1,827 Monthly Social Security? originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement