Retired Air Force Veteran Brings Capriotti's to Tucson, AZ

Capriotti's Fans Can Get their Hands on Award-Winning Sandwiches in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, debuted a new location in Tucson at 1830 E Broadway Blvd. on April 18. Capriotti's brings the Tucson community its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning along with other favorites all made with fresh ingredients.

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Tucson Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the Tucson community.

The new location will be owned and operated by local entrepreneurs, Jose Alvarez and Edward Mingus. Alvarez spent twenty years in the Air Force, and is now retired and ready to start his next business venture. After retiring and moving to Tucson for work, Alvarez noticed a lack of food diversity in the area. This inspired him to open the first Capriotti's in Tucson. This will be the first of three locations coming to Tucson.

"When I first moved to Tucson, I was driving around looking for a place to get lunch," says Alvarez. "There weren't many places to get a good sandwich. I wanted to bring Capriotti's to Tucson to offer residents more options for fresh, high-quality food."

Tucson Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The Tucson Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, online ordering, and third-party delivery services. Capriotti's in Tucson offers catering for any event, from corporate events to birthday parties, with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches, or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 10 am – 9 pm daily. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 520-771-8069.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs, and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks, and salads are available at more than 170 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

