Retired Boca lawyer pleads guilty in multi-million dollar investment fraud

A retired Boca Raton lawyer who also worked as an attorney for a Miami-Dade County town has pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges stemming from a scheme where he claimed investors’ money would go toward construction projects that in reality went toward his expenses and running his law firm, federal prosecutors said.

Craig Sherman, 80, was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1975, according to his indictment filed in May. He worked as the town attorney for Bay Harbor Islands and ran the Sherman & Sherman law firm in Palm Beach County, practicing civil law and focusing largely on business, banking, government and corporate affairs.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud in federal court Monday.

Some of the real estate projects Sherman claimed investors were funding were in Bay Harbor Islands and elsewhere in South Florida, the indictment said. Two victims are listed in the indictment as unknowingly giving their money to the scheme, which lasted between 2013 and 2020.

One of the victims had been Sherman’s client since 1986, his plea agreement said, and the two were “good friends.” Sherman served as the victim’s lawyer until the fraud was revealed. The second victim referenced in court records was also a friend for whom Sherman performed legal work.

Sherman told the two victims that they would earn interest payments at a rate between 6% and 10% each year on their investments and promised they’d receive full repayment in the future, the indictment said. He sustained the scheme by paying the interest payments to the victims with their own money.

The scheme was revealed when Sherman told the victim who was a longtime friend that Bay Harbor Islands placed a moratorium on one of the real estate projects and that he wouldn’t be paid interested until the moratorium was lifted, according to his factual proffer. The victim contacted the town’s Building and Zoning Department and was told that was false.

“One of the projects was almost compete yet (Victim 1) had stopped receiving interest payments months earlier,” the factual proffer said. When the victim confronted Sherman, Sherman said he “screwed him.”

Sherman admitted the investment went to his own debts and personal expenses, the factual proffer said, and offered a repayment plan to the victim. The second victim saw an article in a newspaper that “implicated Sherman in an investment fraud scheme” and also confronted him.

Sherman told that victim that “the media mischaracterized the situation and assured (Victim 2) that her investments were safe,” the factual proffer said. The victim asked for her money back.

The amount of the fraud totaled to about $7 million, federal prosecutors said in a news release Tuesday.

Sherman faces up to a 20-year sentence for each count, and the victims are owed millions in restitution, according to his plea agreement.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.