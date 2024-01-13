Retired but Want To Work? Barbara Corcoran’s Top Tips for Older Job Applicants

Eric McCandless / ABC

Barbara Corcoran knows a thing or two about ageism in the workplace. The 74-year-old real estate mogul and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank” has built an empire while combatting stereotypes. Now, she’s sharing insider tips to help retirees seeking to rejoin the workforce.

As founder of The Corcoran Group, Corcoran pioneered a female-powered real estate firm before it was common. After growing the company to a $6 billion business, she became the bold and lively investor we love on “Shark Tank.”

Between building her resume and personal brand, Corcoran has likely faced age bias in male-dominated industries. Even so, she suggests optimism and proactive self-presentation.

For older applicants facing ageism, Corcoran offers the below advice.

Come In With Contagious Vitality

While age bias is prevalent, Corcoran has urged people not to dwell on it.

“Ageism is a problem, and I’d be lying to you if I said, don’t worry about it, this is how you fix it up,” she said in a Patreon broadcast.

With most managers hesitant to hire older talent, she said your energy can combat assumptions.

“Vitality is what fools an employer,” Corcoran said. “If you walk in there vital, full of life and enthusiasm, they’re going to forget that you’re 53.”

“Simply look your best and put that [insecurity] to the side,” she added.

Play Up Your Wealth of Wisdom

While being the young hotshot may seem ideal, Corcoran said seasoned professionals have unique advantages.

“There’s no circumstance that they run into that they haven’t seen before, and have a solution for, so [they need] a lot less training,” she said. “You have a lot more life experience and judgment.”

Still, she warned against resting on your credentials.

“Just make sure you really dress up and look the part of somebody energized. That’s how you fight [ageism] very well,” Corcoran said, while also encouraging people to arrive eager to learn and contribute.

Don’t Make Assumptions About Managers

While many harbor age bias, Corcoran actively seeks out mature hires.

“I hire many older workers,” she said, having found they offer unmatched insight and reliability. “Be aware of that: You have a lot more life experience and judgment.”

Rather than writing off employers, approach each interview as a fresh chance to show your value. Focus on highlighting your passion, energy and capabilities.

Be Ready To Prove Yourself

Corcoran compared the job search to casting calls.

“The reality is, you’re not going to get all the interviews,” she said. “I hate to admit that, but it’s really, really true.”

When those chances do arise, she said, “Put your best foot forward.”

Corcoran said people should enter interviews well-researched and brimming with enthusiasm.

Stay Confident Against Biases

Being overlooked for younger talent can damage your self-image over time. Yet Corcoran emphasized tuning out naysayers and silencing self-criticism.

“Women face a much higher bar with regard to ageism,” she said, having conquered gender norms herself. “They experience it earlier and more frequently than men.”

Still, she believes unapologetic confidence and preparation can combat underlying biases.

“That’s how you fight [ageism] very well,” Corcoran said.

At nearly 75 years young, Corcoran exemplifies how to age vibrantly while chasing dreams. By entering job interviews energized and playing to your strengths, she said retirees can prove wrong employers who underestimate them.

With her signature honesty, Corcoran acknowledges ageism while empowering older talent to show their edge. Regardless of what the numbers say, she believes unstoppable vitality can turn heads and get you jobs.

