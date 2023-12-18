Retired but Want To Work? Try These 10 Seasonal Jobs That Are Great for Seniors

SerhiiBobyk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When you retire, you may realize that you miss certain aspects of work. You may even think about returning to the workforce to have something to keep you busy and bring in some additional income.

Fortunately, there are various seasonal jobs available for seniors that you could consider as an opportunity to return to work.

Here are 10 seasonal job opportunities that are good fits for retirees.

Landscaper

“A great seasonal job idea for retired individuals looking to make extra income is landscaping,” said Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal. “This type of work is not only financially rewarding, with the potential to earn $30-$40 per hour, but it also offers excellent physical exercise, which is beneficial for seniors.

“Landscaping work can include a variety of tasks, such as lawn mowing, garden maintenance, and other yard care services,” he said. “It’s a flexible option that allows for working outdoors, enjoying the fresh air, and staying active. Additionally, it provides an opportunity to utilize and sharpen skills in gardening and lawn care, making it both a productive and enjoyable way to earn extra money during retirement.”

Retail Associate

If you want to be around people, you might enjoy working as a retail sales associate when companies look to bring in additional staff to assist with peak times. You would help direct customers and address any questions they may have. You could also narrow your search to find retail work in stores that fit your hobbies, like a fishing shop or a hobby place.

Customer Service Rep

Many companies will have to hire additional customer service staff during busy seasons. You could find employment in a call center or explore work-from-home options so that you don’t have to travel far. You would be dealing with people all day, and you would help solve problems.

Administrative Assistant

If you’re organized, you could find work as an administrative assistant at an office looking for help during busy seasons. You could offer clerical support when it comes to scheduling meetings, taking notes, contacting vendors, managing office inventory, and so on.

Driver for Rideshare or Delivery

If you want to stay busy, you could pick up work as a driver for a rideshare company or a grocery delivery service. These companies often look to bring in additional drivers during busy times like the summer or the holidays. You could also create your own hours and have flexibility by driving for Uber or Lyft. You would also meet various people throughout your shift as you never know what to expect with this work.

It’s also worth noting that delivery services like UPS hire seasonal drivers to help with packages during the holidays. You would be able to earn extra money while keeping yourself occupied.

Freelancer or Consultant

If you miss some aspects of your career, you can return to the workforce on a freelance basis.

When times get busy, organizations outsource certain types of work to freelance websites like Upwork or Freelancer.com. The type of work you will perform will depend on your skill set and what you’re experienced in. The best way to start is to browse popular listings to see where your services could be used. You can pick up freelance projects on your own time, so you don’t have to worry about overcommitting yourself.

Nanny

If you enjoy spending time with children, you could help a family looking for a nanny. The duties would likely range from transporting the children to staying home to provide meals. If you have strong communication skills, you could help families out during busy times.

Tutor

If you excelled in a particular topic, you could seek work as a tutor. If you have a background in education or you enjoy teaching, you would be able to help students outside of the classroom with assignments and test preparation. If you don’t have knowledge in a particular field, there are also English-teaching roles available.

Pet Sitter

There are apps in the gig economy, such as Rover and Wag, that connect you with pet owners looking for someone to care for their furry friends. You could pick up gigs that pay you to walk dogs, house sit, or host pets at your home. This would be the perfect way to stay active since the dogs require you to walk for multiple walks.

Resort Worker

If you live in a town known for attracting tourists, you could look for work at a resort during the high season. Ski and beach resorts tend to get busy during the holidays, so you could look for temporary roles.

Here are a few common jobs in this field:

Hotel concierge

Bartender

Event staff

Golf course sales associate

This type of work would help you get out of the house, and you would meet people from all over the world.

