Retired but Want To Work? Try These 7 Flexible Jobs for Retirees Over 60

If you’re considering working during retirement, you’ll likely want more flexibility in your job than you had while you were fully employed. While you might continue to work in your chosen field, most retirees want to enjoy the freedom that retirement can provide rather than being locked into a set work schedule.

Fortunately, there are a number of part-time jobs available for retirees, affording them the opportunity to remain engaged in the workforce and increase their income while still enjoying their spare time as they choose. Here are just a few.

Data Entry

Hourly wage: $11.91 – $27.60 per hour

As long as you have a computer, you could likely get a part-time job doing data entry. One of the nice things about data entry is that you generally don’t have to stick to specific hours to do the job. As long as you can get through whatever assignments you’re given, it likely won’t matter if you do it in the middle of the night or early in the morning or whatever time it suits you.

If you’re the type of person that would rather work with numbers instead of people, then data entry might be a good flexible option for you.

Medical Coder

Hourly wage: $17.46 – $25.93 per hour

Not every retiree can become a medical coder, as it does require a certain skill set. But for those familiar with the medical field or who have prior training — or perhaps are willing to learn — it can be a fairly lucrative, flexible job option in retirement.

Medical coders translate doctor notes and patient files into codes so that insurance companies and healthcare providers understand who should be billed and who should pay for various procedures. This type of work can usually be done remotely and on flex-time.

Online Teacher/Tutor

Hourly wage: $12.97 – $25.68 per hour

If you were a teacher in your regular career or even if you just have special skills or knowledge and love sharing it with others, snagging a gig as an online teacher or tutor could be a great choice. You can usually set your own hours with these types of jobs, depending on where your clients are and whether you work for a company or yourself.

Research Assistant

Hourly wage: $11.06 – $28.14 per hour [12]

Research assistants can have any number of different responsibilities, from summarizing research findings to preparing tests or interviews for researchers to utilize. In some cases, these tasks can be performed remotely, while others may require duties to be performed on-site. Generally, hours can be flexible, as long as you get the required work done in a timely fashion.

Transcriptionist

Hourly wage: $8.89 – $32.69 per hour [14]

Transcriptionists listen to recordings and convert them into written documents, often in the medical field. The job requires attention to detail and understanding of the material you’re transcribing.

If you’re a stickler for detail and a fast typist, this can be the perfect work-from-home opportunity, because it can usually be performed remotely and on your own time. Wages can vary considerably, however, based on where you’re located and the type of transcription you’re performing.

Freelance Writer/Blogger

Hourly wage: $15 – $85 per hour

Working as a freelance writer or online blogger allows you to work whenever you want. You’ll have to meet deadlines if you are writing for another company, but if you’re a blogger, you can post material whenever it strikes your fancy.

You’re more likely to get a steady stream of work and a paycheck if you freelance for various clients, but if you want complete freedom, consider starting your own blog or webpage. You won’t earn as much right off the bat, but you’ll be able to choose whatever content you want, and over time you may be able to build up a profitable following.

YouTube Content Creator

Hourly wage: Variable, $0 to start

The idea of creating YouTube content might seem “new age” to a retiree, but it’s not only a flexible way to work, it can be a great way to combine your passions with the potential for earning income.

There are essentially no barriers to simply uploading content that you produce to your own channel, and if it resonates with an audience, you could end up earning real money from it. This won’t be a traditional job with an hourly wage, but if you can cross the 100,000-follower mark, your success can build on itself over time.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Retired but Want To Work? Try These 7 Flexible Jobs for Retirees Over 60