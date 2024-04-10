Retirement 2024: These Are the 10 Worst Places To Retire in Florida

FredFroese / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida has been attracting retirees for many years and there are several reasons for that, including endless beaches, clear waters and desirable weather.

Indeed, more than 338,000 Americans moved to retire in 2023, an increase of 44% compared to 2022. Florida was the top destination for retirement moves that crossed state lines, attracting 11% of them in 2023, according to a Hire A Helper blog post.

Yet, not all Florida cities are equal when it comes to retirement. In some locales, the cost of living is precipitously high or the quality of life may be lacking.

Here are the 10 worst places to retire in Florida.

Palm Beach

Palm Beach is a beautiful city. However, the cost of living there is high, making it difficult for retirees on a fixed income.

“Property values in the area soared by nearly 14% over the last few years, and even the city’s recent 4.6% reduction in property taxes likely won’t be enough to make local properties particularly affordable for retirees,” FinanceBuzz detailed.

Fort Lauderdale

Just like Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale’s high cost of living makes it too pricey for many retirees.

As FinanceBuzz noted, the city’s cost of living is 21% above the rest of Florida, which makes it 22% above the rest of the country.

Lakeland

Lakeland is close to both Tampa and Orlando, making it ideal for those who seek variety. Yet, as FinanceBuzz indicated, it also features the third-worst commute of any city in the United States.

“If you don’t drive much, this might not be a problem for you. But if you do drive, just know that you’ll spend an average of more than 30 minutes traveling at 27 miles per hour just to reach Winter Haven, which is a mere 15 miles away,” Finance Buzz noted.

Gainesville

Gainesville, which is home to the University of Florida, may not be the ideal retirement destination for many — the city has a high crime rate, above the national average, according to Norada.

Norada noted, however, that a lot of the crime is concentrated in just a few neighborhoods. However, the crime rate is still 68% higher than that of Tampa.

Tampa

Tampa, on the west coast of the state, boasts a booming job market — but also a high cost of living.

In addition, as Norada noted, the traffic congestion and crowded beaches can also be overwhelming for those seeking a more relaxed retirement lifestyle.

“Tampa also has a higher crime rate compared to the national average, which can be a concern for retirees who prioritize safety,” according to Norada.

Key Biscayne

The island town of Key Biscayne is known for its beautiful beaches and nature preserves. But as Insider Monkey put it, “It is not a retirees’ paradise.”

Indeed, the cost of living index for the island is 100% higher than the state average, according to Insider Monkey. In addition, it is also a common target of hurricanes — since 1930, more than 70 hurricanes have hit the area.

Key Largo

Key Largo is another expensive place to retire in Florida, according to Insider Monkey. The weather can be dangerous at times, as well.

“Key Largo, along with the Florida Keys, was at the epicenter of the infamous Hurricane Ian. Key West suffered a high impact with flooded streets and blocked roads,” Insider Monkey added.

Ocala

While Ocala, in central Florida, has a lower cost of living compared to other parts of the state, it also has some drawbacks for retirees, according to Norada.

For instance, Norada noted that the city has limited recreational activities for seniors.

Bal Harbor

Bal Harbor is very manicured and beautiful. However, it might not be an ideal place for retirees due to its very high cost of living.

“The high cost of living index at 131.4 means retirees need more than just their Social Security check to afford living here,” according to Insider Monkey.

St. Augustine

The city, founded by Spanish explorers in the 1500s, is the oldest continuously occupied city in the country, according to FinanceBuzz.

The combination of beaches, beautiful architecture, as well as historic monuments such as The Castillo de San Marcos — the oldest masonry fort in the continental United States — are all appealing.

However, as FinanceBuzz noted, St. Augustine is the second-most humid city in Florida, with an average humidity rate of 82%, which can be quickly uncomfortable.

Homestead

Homestead has several advantages, namely the fact that despite its proximity to Miami, the cost of living there is much lower.

Yet, as Norada noted, the city has a high crime rate, especially when compared to the national average.

