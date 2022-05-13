U.S. markets close in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,992.46
    +62.38 (+1.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,968.91
    +238.61 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,689.11
    +318.14 (+2.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,779.83
    +40.45 (+2.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.78
    +3.65 (+3.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.90
    -16.70 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    20.96
    +0.19 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0404
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9240
    +0.1070 (+3.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2224
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3580
    +0.9650 (+0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,630.91
    +974.77 (+3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    667.73
    -13.37 (-1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

Retirement Advisor Rich Schainker Brings Three Decades of Expertise to Newfront's Retirement Services Team

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rich Schainker is the latest addition to the Retirement Services team at Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage, bringing more than 30 years of expertise to the team.

Rich Schainker
Rich Schainker

"Rich is well-known in the industry as a true expert in our field," said Chris Call, President of Retirement Services at Newfront. "I'm thrilled to welcome him to our talented group and continue establishing a dynamic approach to fiduciary oversight."

Rich joins Newfront from Bank of America, where he served as Director of Employee Benefits for nearly three years. Previously, he was Senior Regional Vice President – Retirement Plans at Invesco for 19 years, and he also served in leadership roles at John Hancock, Principal Financial Group, and T. Rowe Price.

Based in San Francisco, Rich will serve clients across the country. He called it an "honor" to join Newfront Retirement Services, which received certification from the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence (CEFEX), a division of Broadridge Fi360 Solutions (Broadridge) in 2021. The National Association of Plan Advisors also named the group a Top DC Advisor Team this year.

"I am eager to continue blazing the trail the team has embarked upon to support sound fiduciary stewardship while putting employees on the right track for a successful retirement," Rich said. "In very short order, I have come to learn that the secret sauce behind the success of Newfront is the culture they've created."

For more information about our Retirement Services team, visit the team website.

About Newfront
Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout the country and is home to more than 750 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally.

Contact Information
Jane Paolucci
Senior Vice President, Marketing
Newfront
jane.paolucci@newfront.com
415-798-2693

Newfront Logo (PRNewsfoto/Newfront Insurance)
Newfront Logo (PRNewsfoto/Newfront Insurance)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retirement-advisor-rich-schainker-brings-three-decades-of-expertise-to-newfronts-retirement-services-team-301547182.html

SOURCE Newfront

Recommended Stories

  • Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income

    Retirement is a big milestone for many, and planning for retirement can constitute a large financial goal that takes years to reach. In fact, data from the Federal Reserve indicates that the majority of Americans only have $65,000 saved for … Continue reading → The post Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • We want to retire in a few years, and have about $1 million saved. Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it?

    Congrats on being so close to retirement and having $1 million saved – that’s such a great accomplishment. You bring up two very important retirement points so I’ll just dive right in. As for whether or not you should move your IRA into a Roth account, the answer is: It depends.

  • Lack of coverage is the biggest problem with our retirement system

    In my view, the lack of continuous coverage under a workplace retirement plan is the most serious problem with our nation’s retirement system. The result is that many end up with no retirement savings other than Social Security and others, who weave in and out of coverage, with remarkably small 401(k) balances. For many years, we relied on coverage data from the Current Population Survey (CPS), the Census Bureau’s longstanding survey of labor-force participation activity and employment.

  • This giant pension scandal is hiding in plain sight

    Many large employers, including Amazon and Home Depot, 'churn' through low-paid workers who often leave before 401(k)s vest.

  • ‘What are the chances? I retire and the stock market crashes. All my plans are upside down.’ I want to draw on my 401(k) to renovate my new home. What options do I have?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I’m due to retire in two months and I have already moved to my new home in the sun. I have not sold my apartment in a major U.S. metropolitan area on the east coast, as I wanted to see how I settled into my new life.

  • These 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett $4.3 Billion in Annual Passive Income

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next year. Roughly $4.3 billion will come from just five stocks.

  • Amazon Shareholders Should Reject CEO Pay Package, Advisers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. shareholders should vote to reject the pay packages of Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy and other top leaders, two influential investor advisory firms recommended, citing massive stock grants executives are set to receive regardless of how well the company performs in the coming years. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote

  • Factbox-Russia's response to Western sanctions

    A package of sanctions imposed on Russia, its top companies and its business and political elite over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine look set to trigger a deep recession in Russia. Almost 1,000 Western companies have either left or scaled back their operations since the start of the conflict, according to the Yale School of Management. Shortly after the invasion, the central bank hiked rates from 9.5% to 20% to shore up the rouble and contain soaring inflation, which peaked at 2.22% a week in early March.

  • Toyota rolls out first battery electric car in cautious debut as rivals go full-throttle

    Toyota Motor Corp rolls out its first mass-produced battery electric car in Japan on Thursday for lease only, a strategy the automaker says will help ease driver concerns about battery life and resale value but has raised analysts' eyebrows. Gasoline-electric hybrid models remain far more popular in Toyota's home market than electric vehicles (EVs), which accounted for just 1% of the passenger cars sold in Japan last year, according to industry data. Bundling insurance, repair costs and a battery warranty into the deal, Toyota will lease the bZ4X sport utility vehicles (SUV) at the equivalent of $39,000 for the first four years.

  • Oil And Gas Prices Veer Back As Markets Fear Russian Crude Ban

    Crude oil prices shot up more than 3% on Friday in mid-day trade, with the WTI front-month contract reaching $109.80 per barrel—erasing losses from earlier in the week

  • Boeing 737 Max production rate slowed by supply chain trouble

    It’s a reflection of the ongoing supply chain turmoil that a single component hindered efforts by The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) to reach full production of the 737 Max in April, the jet maker's chief financial officer said Wednesday. Boeing did not hit its target rate of 31 jets per month due to a shortfall of one wiring connector that slowed production, CFO Brian West said during an investor presentation. Boeing hasn't released specifics on the 737 Max production for April, but the jet maker delivered just 29 Max jets last month with around 340 remaining parked in inventory.

  • JPMorgan's Dimon faces shareholder advisory vote on $52.6 million retention award

    Long-time JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon will find out on Tuesday how shareholders feel about a special $52.6 million stock option award he received to stay on for five more years, which is opposed by two key investor advisory firms. The extra award dished out in July was the most significant change in Dimon's annual pay, which faces a non-binding vote at the bank's online annual meeting. JPMorgan has won approval from more than 90% of votes cast in its annual compensation ballots in eight of the last 12 years.

  • Samsung in Talks to Hike Chipmaking Prices by Up to 20%

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is talking with foundry clients about charging as much as 20% more for making semiconductors this year, joining an industry-wide push to hike prices to cover rising costs of materials and logistics.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderTerraform Again Halts Blockchain Behind UST Stablecoin, LunaMor

  • 'Not your parents' retirement:' Boomers and Gen X redefine their golden years

    55% define retirement as “a new chapter in life.”

  • Analysts Just Shipped A Massive Upgrade To Their AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Estimates

    AbCellera Biologics Inc. ( NASDAQ:ABCL ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Opinion: Retirees Need Alternatives to the 4% Rule

    In inflationary markets, having some guaranteed income in retiree portfolios can address risks and bring comfort, the author argues.

  • Aerospace employers call DEI efforts 'imperative' in battle for talent

    With competition at a fever pitch for skilled manufacturing talent, employers are more focused than ever on diversity, equity and inclusion.

  • Axon Enterprise, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

    Axon Enterprise, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXON ) defied analyst predictions to release its first-quarter results, which were ahead...

  • Europe Faces Shortfall of Key Gasoline Input on Russian Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- The market for a key component in the production of gasoline is about to get tighter in Europe -- bad news for motorists already contending with soaring prices for the fuel.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderTerraform Again Halts Blockchain Behind UST Stablecoin, LunaMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Mark

  • Rivian is a 'black eye for the EV industry' but now 'on the right track': Wedbush

    Electric vehicle startup company Rivian has had a tough year. Since its high in November 2021, the stock has been on a downward trajectory.