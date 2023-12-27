Will My Retirement Benefits Count Against Me For Social Security? Does Social Security Count My Retirement Income, And Can It Impact My Benefits?

Deciding when to take Social Security benefits is a critical component of retirement planning. Another essential aspect to consider is what might increase or reduce your benefit amount.

A common question is whether retirement income counts as income for Social Security. The answer is no, retirement income such as pension payments, annuity income or investment returns, does not count as earnings for Social Security purposes. This means these sources do not impact the Social Security benefit amount​​​​.

It’s important to note that working while claiming benefits could affect the amount you're able to collect, especially if you have not reached full retirement age. The Social Security Administration (SSA) specifies that if you are younger than full retirement age and earn more than certain amounts, your benefits will be reduced but not lost. For 2023, the limit for those younger than full retirement age is $21,240, and $56,520 for those reaching full retirement age within the year. Once you reach full retirement age, you can earn as much as you want without affecting your benefits​​​​.

You can begin taking Social Security retirement benefits as early as age 62, but doing so can reduce the amount you receive. Conversely, delaying benefits until age 70 can increase your benefit amount. Benefits are calculated based on your earnings history, which includes wages and net income from self-employment.

When you apply for benefits, Social Security uses your average indexed monthly earnings to decide how much you qualify for. This average is based on up to 35 years of your indexed earnings. It's used to calculate your primary insurance amount (PIA), which determines the benefits paid out to you upon retirement.

In addition to the effect of employment income on Social Security benefits, it’s important to understand that working while receiving benefits can have some advantages. The SSA conducts an annual review of the earnings records for all beneficiaries who reported wages in the preceding year. Should the most recent year’s earnings rank among your highest, the SSA will adjust your benefit accordingly, resulting in any applicable increase. This increased amount is applied retroactively, starting from January of the year following the one in which the earnings were reported.

If you are working while receiving Social Security retirement benefits, there is a cap on your earnings to still qualify for the full benefit amount. In cases where beneficiaries start receiving benefits mid-year but have already exceeded the annual earnings limit, a Special Earnings Limit rule applies. This rule allows for the payment of a full Social Security benefit for each month in which you are deemed retired, regardless of your total earnings for the year.

For 2023, the conditions are as follows: If you are below full retirement age for the entire year, you’re considered retired in any month where your earnings do not exceed $1,770, and you haven't engaged in substantial self-employment. If you reach full retirement age in 2023, retirement status applies for any month where your earnings are $4,710 or less, and you haven't performed substantial services in self-employment.

So, while retirement incomes like pensions and annuities do not count as income for Social Security purposes, earnings from work can affect benefits if the beneficiary has not yet reached full retirement age. Being aware of these rules is vital for retirees planning their income strategy to maximize their Social Security benefits.

To navigate these complexities, consulting with a financial adviser can be invaluable. They can provide insights into how your specific retirement income portfolio — including pensions, annuities and investments — might interact with Social Security benefits. Advisers can offer strategies for using tools like reverse mortgages to supplement income without impacting Social Security or Medicare eligibility.

