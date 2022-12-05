U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,046.00
    -29.50 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,219.00
    -240.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,926.25
    -84.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,881.80
    -12.60 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.44
    +2.46 (+3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.90
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.06
    -0.19 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0569
    +0.0038 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5500
    +0.0440 (+1.25%)
     

  • Vix

    20.28
    +0.44 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2272
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6700
    +1.3990 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,237.81
    +280.90 (+1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    408.29
    +6.86 (+1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.21
    +30.98 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     

New Retirement Book, "Retire Like a Shark" Becomes Amazon #1 Bestseller

·3 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Retire Like a Shark," a new book by Scott Keffer; Kevin Harrington, the original Shark on the Emmy-award winning TV series "Shark Tank;" and 34 of North America's leading authorities reached the #1 bestseller status on Amazon in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia in multiple categories, including financial services and free enterprise.

"The unprecedented financial and economic uncertainty has caused even the financially successful to struggle to feel confident. Eight-in-ten Americans (82%) indicate that current events have impacted their retirement plans, according to the latest State of Retirement Planning Study. In Canada, CTV News reported that 'More than three quarters (77%) of Canadians nearing or in early retirement are worried about their finances…'" said international business growth coach and best-selling author, Scott Keffer.

Achieving total control of your money, maintaining financial independence, and securing your personal freedom and security throughout retirement have always been a challenge. The global lockdown, stock market loses, and looming economic recession have highlighted the critical need to have an integrated retirement income and wealth protection plan built on enduring principles.

"Many people who have successfully accumulated wealth don't fully understand that the principles, skillsets and resources needed to preserve, protect and pass on that wealth are very different from what it took to create the wealth," said Scott Keffer.

Kevin Harrington is known to millions as an original Shark on ABC TV's hit series, "Shark Tank." Scott Keffer is an international business growth coach.

Keffer continues, "This is our second book together. Kevin and I wanted to assemble an all-star cast of advisors who would each share a chapter on how to retire successfully. Readers get tips from 34 of North America's leading authorities."

The book's co-authors are:

  • Douglas Bauerband

  • Scott Bokenfohr, FA

  • Jeff Busbee, CFP®

  • Joseph Catanzarite, CFP®

  • Brad Champlin and Amanda Williams

  • Rey Cruz, CFP®

  • Chad Disbennett, CFP®

  • Marc Goldstein, RICP, AI

  • Dan Hagler, CFP®, AEP

  • Dan Hill, CFP®, AIF® and Daniel Rodriguez

  • John Iannucci, JD, LLM

  • Steven Kamen, NSSA

  • Bruce Kaserman

  • John Krajnik

  • Stephen Landersman, CFP®

  • Gregg MacInnis, CKA®

  • Greg McGee, Sr. and Ryan Moore, CFF, CEP, AFEA

  • Kristin McLaughlin, CFP®

  • Steve Haroldson, MA Ed. and Austin Meyers

  • Dennis Mojares

  • Dave Muela

  • Michael Nash

  • Jason Provost, CFP®

  • Ken Reeves, CFP®

  • Randy Reid

  • Cliff Robello, CFP®, ChFC and Sheri Cabral

  • Randy Russell

  • William Ryon, AIF®

  • Sal Salvo and Mike MacDougal

  • Brian Stein, CFP®

  • Alec Tuckman, AIF®, CRC®

  • Eamon Walsh

  • John Westerman, CFP®

  • Pete Wittman

Readers will discover, among other insights:

  • The biggest financial and tax obstacles to protect wealth in retirement

  • The most dangerous retirements myths and how to avoid them

  • How to protect wealth through all three retirements "seasons"

  • How to create tax free income

  • How to avoid one of the worst retirement-income strategies

  • How to make a million in recession

  • How independent women can retire abundantly

  • And much more.

Besides gaining fame on "Shark Tank," Kevin Harrington is the creator of the As Seen on TV brand and is a co-founding board member of the Entrepreneur's Organization. His behind-the-scenes work in business ventures has produced well over $5 billion in global sales, the launch of more than 500 products, and the making dozens of millionaires. Twenty of his companies have each topped $100 million in revenue.

Scott Keffer, CEO of Scott Keffer International, is an international business growth coach, trainer, and best-selling author. As an authority on business growth and results marketing, Keffer has been interviewed on radio and TV and has spoken at most major financial industry conferences. Keffer, known as The Million Dollar Mentor®, has been called an "industry transformer" for his innovative systems and processes. Through his speaking engagements, training, and coaching, Keffer has trained tens of thousands of financial planners, investment advisors, and wealth managers from across the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Contact:
Sharon Dorbritz
349915@email4pr.com
412-854-7860

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-retirement-book-retire-like-a-shark-becomes-amazon-1-bestseller-301692888.html

SOURCE Scott Keffer

Recommended Stories

  • Why Starbucks Workers May Not Even Give You a Chance to Tip

    Starbucks is world renowned in the coffee and drinks industry, but has been under scrutiny for a while with the company opposing its employees because some workers have wanted to unionize. Starbucks decided to offer financial education for its non-union employees as a benefit back in September. Whether a Starbucks is run as corporate or a licensee location, much of the same rules and regulations apply when it comes to working with its employees, union or not.

  • Tesla Set to Cut Shanghai Output in Sign of Sluggish Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. plans to lower production at its Shanghai factory, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest sign demand in China isn’t meeting expectations.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsFutures Slip as Yields Rise, China Optimism Fades: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Imposs

  • I have no problem hiring ex-offenders. But they’re being let down

    I don’t care if a candidate for my company’s open position has a criminal record. But I do care about something more important

  • CEO of Verizon's consumer business exits after less than a year in that role

    Manon Brouillette, the chief executive of Verizon Consumer Group, has stepped down from her position, the telecommunications company announced in a Monday morning press release. Brouillette held that role at Verizon Communications Inc. for less than a year, having assumed it in January 2022. Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg will take over leadership of the consumer group in addition to his other responsibilities. "My immediate focus for the Consumer Group will be on driving a closer consistency between

  • Tesla's Chinese Rivals Set New Records

    Tesla's competition in the electric vehicle market has been heating up over the past two years as more EV manufacturers ramp up production and deliveries. Tesla still has a lot of good news to report through the first three quarters of 2022, as it is well on its way to delivering 1 million EVs with 908,000 delivered in the year through Sept. 30 after delivering 343,000 in the third quarter. While Tesla's top competitors in the U.S. hold small percentages of the market -- Ford , 7%; Kia, 5%; Chevrolet, 4%, Hyundai, 4% -- these companies and smaller ones are setting records at delivering EVs as they increase production.

  • Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple and Amazon resume advertising on Twitter - reports

    The developments follow an email sent by Twitter on Thursday to advertising agencies offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform, an effort to jump-start its business after Elon Musk's takeover prompted many companies to pull back. Twitter billed the offer as the "biggest advertiser incentive ever on Twitter," according to the email reviewed by Reuters.

  • Exxon Mobil raises CEO, top executives base pay

    Exxon Mobil's compensation committee approved an increase in the annual salary of Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods to $1.88 million from $1.70 million this year, according to a filing. Kathryn Mikells, who became the company's chief financial officer in August last year, will receive a base pay of $1.22 million in 2023. The company also raised the salaries of its senior vice presidents, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

  • Best-selling cars: the UK’s most popular models in November

    UK car registrations jump 23.5% according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

  • Oil Jumps On OPEC Output Agreement, Russia Price Cap, China Demand Bets

    A lower-than-expected cap on Russian crude prices, as well as the potential for improving China demand, has oil prices on the move Monday.

  • ‘Dangerously defective’ pistol fires even if you don’t touch the trigger, lawsuit says

    The gun, sold in the U.S., is the “most dangerous” for whoever uses it, the lawsuit states.

  • Retirees: remember these year-end tax deadlines

    Retirement Tip of the Week: As we approach the new year, look for tax-advantageous strategies to cut your tax bill next year, or at least save you money in the long run. There are also a few important deadlines retirees need to keep in mind to save money or avoid big penalties. One of the most popular strategies is the Roth conversion.

  • 10 Common Questions About Social Security

    Here are answers to 10 frequently asked Social Security questions, including when to file, how much you’ll get, and whether the program is in trouble.

  • Top 15 Most Advanced Countries in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 15 most advanced countries in the world. If you want to see more of the most advanced countries in the world, go directly to Top 5 Most Advanced Countries in the World. Advanced countries are generally regarded as countries with modern economies that have […]

  • Boston marketing firms urge clients to stop advertising on Twitter

    Four major Boston-area advertising and marketing firms have advised clients to pause advertising on the social media site since it's come the ownership of Elon Musk.

  • Oil Climbs as China Loosens Curbs and Russian Price Cap Kicks In

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced after China made further progress toward reopening the economy and sanctions on Russia’s sea-borne crude exports took effect.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsFutures Slip as Yields Rise, China Optimism Fades: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting t

  • Meet Yahoo Finance's 2022 Company of the Year: Costco

    Costco wins Yahoo Finance's coveted 'Company of the Year' award. Here are the biggest reasons why.

  • From CNN to Paramount, Media Companies Cut Jobs as Pressures Mount

    An advertising slowdown, economic worries and strains of the shift to streaming have many major media companies in cost-cutting mode.

  • How we chose Costco as Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

    The retail giant helped consumers battled inflation and performed well as a result.

  • AT&T to Pay $6 Million to SEC Over Private Calls to Analysts

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. agreed to pay a $6.25 million penalty to settle an unusual lawsuit by federal regulators claiming its executives selectively disclosed nonpublic information about the company’s finances to Wall Street analysts.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Tw