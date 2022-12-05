New Retirement Book, "Retire Like a Shark" Becomes Amazon #1 Bestseller

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Retire Like a Shark," a new book by Scott Keffer; Kevin Harrington, the original Shark on the Emmy-award winning TV series "Shark Tank;" and 34 of North America's leading authorities reached the #1 bestseller status on Amazon in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia in multiple categories, including financial services and free enterprise.

"The unprecedented financial and economic uncertainty has caused even the financially successful to struggle to feel confident. Eight-in-ten Americans (82%) indicate that current events have impacted their retirement plans, according to the latest State of Retirement Planning Study. In Canada, CTV News reported that 'More than three quarters (77%) of Canadians nearing or in early retirement are worried about their finances…'" said international business growth coach and best-selling author, Scott Keffer.

Achieving total control of your money, maintaining financial independence, and securing your personal freedom and security throughout retirement have always been a challenge. The global lockdown, stock market loses, and looming economic recession have highlighted the critical need to have an integrated retirement income and wealth protection plan built on enduring principles.

"Many people who have successfully accumulated wealth don't fully understand that the principles, skillsets and resources needed to preserve, protect and pass on that wealth are very different from what it took to create the wealth," said Scott Keffer.

Kevin Harrington is known to millions as an original Shark on ABC TV's hit series, "Shark Tank." Scott Keffer is an international business growth coach.

Keffer continues, "This is our second book together. Kevin and I wanted to assemble an all-star cast of advisors who would each share a chapter on how to retire successfully. Readers get tips from 34 of North America's leading authorities."

The book's co-authors are:

Douglas Bauerband

Scott Bokenfohr, FA

Jeff Busbee, CFP ®

Joseph Catanzarite, CFP ®

Brad Champlin and Amanda Williams

Rey Cruz, CFP ®

Chad Disbennett, CFP ®

Marc Goldstein, RICP, AI

Dan Hagler, CFP ® , AEP

Dan Hill, CFP ® , AIF ® and Daniel Rodriguez

John Iannucci, JD, LLM

Steven Kamen, NSSA

Bruce Kaserman

John Krajnik

Stephen Landersman, CFP ®

Gregg MacInnis, CKA ®

Greg McGee, Sr. and Ryan Moore, CFF, CEP, AFEA

Kristin McLaughlin, CFP ®

Steve Haroldson, MA Ed. and Austin Meyers

Dennis Mojares

Dave Muela

Michael Nash

Jason Provost, CFP ®

Ken Reeves, CFP ®

Randy Reid

Cliff Robello, CFP ® , ChFC and Sheri Cabral

Randy Russell

William Ryon, AIF ®

Sal Salvo and Mike MacDougal

Brian Stein, CFP ®

Alec Tuckman, AIF ® , CRC ®

Eamon Walsh

John Westerman, CFP ®

Pete Wittman

Readers will discover, among other insights:

The biggest financial and tax obstacles to protect wealth in retirement

The most dangerous retirements myths and how to avoid them

How to protect wealth through all three retirements "seasons"

How to create tax free income

How to avoid one of the worst retirement-income strategies

How to make a million in recession

How independent women can retire abundantly

And much more.

Besides gaining fame on "Shark Tank," Kevin Harrington is the creator of the As Seen on TV brand and is a co-founding board member of the Entrepreneur's Organization. His behind-the-scenes work in business ventures has produced well over $5 billion in global sales, the launch of more than 500 products, and the making dozens of millionaires. Twenty of his companies have each topped $100 million in revenue.

Scott Keffer, CEO of Scott Keffer International, is an international business growth coach, trainer, and best-selling author. As an authority on business growth and results marketing, Keffer has been interviewed on radio and TV and has spoken at most major financial industry conferences. Keffer, known as The Million Dollar Mentor®, has been called an "industry transformer" for his innovative systems and processes. Through his speaking engagements, training, and coaching, Keffer has trained tens of thousands of financial planners, investment advisors, and wealth managers from across the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

