Retirement of Chair

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: “Allkem,” the Company”) advises that Mr. Martin Rowley has retired from the role of Chair and as a director of Allkem from the close of the 2022 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) which was held today 15 November 2022.



Mr. Rowley leaves the Company in its strongest position ever having initiated and led the successful implementation of the merger between Galaxy Resources and Orocobre Limited to create Allkem.

Allkem has a world class asset portfolio and following the record production and financial results of FY22 is positioned for significant growth into the future as a global supplier of lithium chemicals.

Mr. Rowley has the unique distinction of being instrumental in the creation of two major resources companies during his career. Martin was co-founder in 1996 of major copper company First Quantum Minerals Ltd. While an executive director of First Quantum he recognised early the future of the lithium sector becoming Chair in 2009 of Lithium One Inc. which at that stage had secured interests in the Sal de Vida and James Bay assets. He then became Chair of Galaxy Resources after it merged with Lithium One, adding the Mt Cattlin spodumene mine to the asset portfolio.

Mr. Rowley oversaw significant growth in Galaxy and its assets ultimately resulting in the successful merger of equals with Orocobre in 2021. Since the time of his appointment as Chair of Lithium One market capitalisation has grown from ~CAD$20 million to over A$10 billion as he now retires as Chair of Allkem.

“It has been a pleasure working with the team at Allkem which has grown into an outstanding global specialty lithium chemicals company. It now has an enviable project portfolio and a solid management team with deep experience in both brine and hard rock lithium operations. This platform of world class assets provides its experienced Board the foundation to ensure the Company can play a significant and meaningful role in the green revolution and become the leading fully integrated company in this sector,” Mr. Rowley said.

Incoming Chair Peter Coleman said, “I am honoured to be assuming the role of Chair from Martin and I would like to thank him for his support and advice as I have transitioned into the company. He leaves Allkem after presiding over a period of significant growth in shareholder value and I wish him the very best for the future.”

CEO and Managing Director Martin Perez de Solay said, “I would like to sincerely thank Martin and his significant contributions to the company. It has been a pleasure to work with him since the merger and he leaves the Board and Company in the strongest position ever. I wish him success in all his future endeavours.”

This release was authorised by Mr. Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.

