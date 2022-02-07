U.S. markets open in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.25
    -9.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,891.00
    -87.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,655.75
    -29.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,987.10
    -9.80 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.06
    -1.25 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.30
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    +0.25 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1432
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.38
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3510
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0560
    -0.1440 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,506.65
    +851.95 (+2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.05
    +119.08 (+13.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.49
    +16.09 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Retirement Communities Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

ReportLinker
·5 min read

provides the strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global retirement communities market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down.

New York, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Retirement Communities Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227765/?utm_source=GNW
Description:
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the retirement communities? How does the market relate to the overall economy; demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Retirement Communities market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market.

It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider retirement communities market; and compares it with other markets.

The report covers the following chapters
Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report.
Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.
Introduction — This section gives the segmentation of the retirement communities market by geography and segmentation by community type covered in this report.
Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the retirement communities market. This chapter includes different services covered in the report and basic definitions.
Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the retirement communities industry supply chain.
Customer Information – This chapters covers recent customers’ trends/preferences in the global retirement communities market.
Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global retirement communities market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.
PESTEL Analysis – This chapter provides the market opportunity assessment using PESTEL analysis of the global retirement communities market.
Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2015 – 2020) and forecast (2020 – 2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and restrain the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.
Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2015 – 2020), forecast (2020 – 2030) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.
Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2015 - 2030) and analysis for different segments in the market.
Global Macro Comparison – The global retirement communities market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the retirement communities market size, percentage of GDP, and average retirement communities market expenditure.
Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2020), historic and forecast (2015 - 2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa).
Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global retirement communities market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.
Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.
Market Background – This section describes the nursing care market of which the retirement communities market is a segment. This chapter includes the nursing care market 2015-25 values, and regional analyses for the nursing care market.
Market Opportunities And Strategies– This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research.This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets.

It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.
Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for retirement communities in terms of product offerings, geographic expansion, price offerings, marketing strategies and target groups.
Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

Scope
Markets Covered: 1) By Community Type: Continuing Care Retirement Communities; Rest Homes; Assisted Living Facilities; Assisted Living Facilities With Nursing Care

Companies Mentioned: Brookdale Senior Living Inc.; Sunrise Senior Living; Atria Senior Living Group; Life Care Centers of America; Erickson Living

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; retirement communities indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Reasons to Purchase
• Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12 geographies.
• Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.
• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.
• Identify growth segments for investment.
• Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.
• Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.
• Benchmark performance against key competitors.
• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.
• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227765/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba SEC Filing May Signal SoftBank Plans to Sell, Citi Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. registered one billion American depositary shares that hadn’t been registered before, suggesting to some analysts SoftBank Group Corp. may intend to sell part of its stake. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Did The Smart Money Get Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Right?

    How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of […]

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2022

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) caused a frenzy last week by announcing a 20-for-1 stock split. This move really won't matter all that much, although it could spur some individual investors to buy the stock and perhaps secure Alphabet a spot in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. What makes Alphabet unstoppable (and such a great stock to buy) are its moat and its growth prospects.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Make You Wildly Rich by Retirement

    January served as a reminder that stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle. While rapid moves lower in equities can, at times, be unnerving, these periods of heightened volatility represent the price of admission to one of the world's greatest long-term wealth creators.

  • Shopify Is Down 40%: Here's Why I'm Still Not Buying Shares

    Like many high-growth stocks, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has taken a beating over the past three months. Plenty of smart investors are saying that now is the time to buy the dip on Shopify stock. Here's why I'm still not buying Shopify stock, even after this rapid sell-off.

  • Peloton Deal May Pose Regulatory ‘Headache’ for a Tech Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. -- the early pandemic home-fitness darling that’s become a potential takeover target following a sharp plunge in its stock price -- could find a challenging climate if it opts for a deal with a big-technology firm.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fe

  • Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy Now?

    The stock's huge post-earnings drop could be a great buying opportunity, depending on what you make of Q4 2021 results.

  • Peloton Soars After Reports of Takeover Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. soared in premarket trading after reports that it’s exploring takeover options, a move that could test investors holding short positions in the fitness company. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U

  • U.S. stock market liquidity 'abysmal,' adding to volatility risk

    Liquidity in U.S. stocks has fallen to levels last seen during the COVID-19 selloff two years ago, adding to volatility in an already-nervous market. Market liquidity, or how easily investors can buy or sell a security without affecting its price, has been on a downward spiral for years. "Liquidity is abysmal, is the way I would describe it," said Rishabh Bhandari, senior portfolio manager at alternative investment management firm Capstone Investment Advisors.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) just authorized AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) to turn on more 5G network towers. 5G networks are going to be where the wireless battles occur in the immediate future and being able to fully utilize the networks the carriers have been buying up and rolling out will be key to who gains the upper hand in the space. It means market-share wins by one carrier will necessarily come at the expense of rivals, so let's see if AT&T or Verizon is the better buy.

  • GE Stock Could Light Up Your Portfolio. Here’s Why.

    So far this century, holding GE shares has been a portfolio killer. That all may soon change, according to Barron’s senior writer Al Root.

  • How to Handle Taxes After AT&T’s Spinoff of WarnerMedia

    New York tax expert Robert Willens considered the implications of selling the Warner Bros. Discovery stock investors are due to get in the second quarter.

  • Apple, Not Amazon, Should Buy Peloton. One Analyst Explains Why.

    Dan Ives, a tech analyst with Wedbush, writes he'd be 'shocked if Apple is not aggressively involved' in a potential bid for Peloton.

  • The Best Is Yet to Come for Coinbase

    It has been a long, cold winter for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) shareholders, who have endured a long and painful slog down from the stock's 52-week high. On Monday, Jan. 31, Coinbase announced that Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) CEO Tobi Lütke is joining its board of directors. Shopify is one of the biggest success stories in the stock market over the past five years, so Lütke's presence on Coinbase's board should be welcome news for shareholders.

  • Oil Falls Near $92 With Stellar Rally Taking a Breather

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil eased following a run of seven weekly gains that’s pushed crude to the highest level since 2014.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActFutures in London lost 0.8% after earlier touching $94 a

  • How long can Zuckerberg afford to bankroll the AR/VR market?

    Meta had a bad week -- like history-making rough. The Facebook parent-company saw its stock price get bludgeoned after a bad earnings report showcased that Apple's ad-blocking changes are shaving billions off its books and the company's crown jewel -- the Facebook platform -- has stopped growing and actually shrank this quarter. The company's stock tanked by more than 26 percent, representing a $230 billion reduction in market cap and a $31 billion drop in Zuckerberg's personal net worth.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Earnings?

    Ford earnings missed Q4 views, even as electric-vehicle sales continue to climb, Should you buy Ford stock now?

  • SoftBank Earnings Set to Show Worsening of Masayoshi Son’s Blizzard

    (Bloomberg) -- When Masayoshi Son last spoke to SoftBank Group Corp. investors three months ago, he said his tech conglomerate was in the middle of a “blizzard.” Conditions for the firm have only deteriorated since. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predict