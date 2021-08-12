U.S. markets closed

Retirement Communities Market in Diversified Support Services Sector: Features and Global Outlook

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global retirement communities market size is expected to grow by USD 454.42 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities with Retirement Communities Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Data Insights


Market Segmentations


Retirement Communities Market

Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Highlights

Covers

Key Countries


Segments


US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Type

Assisted living facilities

Continuing care retirement communities

Rest homes





Vendors

Offerings

Region


Atria Senior Living Inc.

Independent living

APAC

will offer 46% of the growth opportunity

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Assisted living














Here is an exclusive report talking about the market scenario, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior.

The rising life expectancy is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The number of deaths caused by cardiovascular and infectious diseases has declined significantly over the past few decades. This can be attributed to the continuous developments in the medical and healthcare industry. Besides, factors such as rising standards of living, improved nutrition, better education, and improvements in lifestyles have contributed to an increase in average life expectancy globally. This is increasing the number of years an individual may require retirement home services, which is driving the market growth

Key Benefits

  • Accurate predictions on drivers, upcoming trends, and changes in consumer behavior

  • Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Evaluation on the impact of COVID-19 across market segments

  • Instant access to 17000+ market research reports with free trial upon registration

Major Five Microturbine Companies:

  • Atria Senior Living Inc.

  • Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

  • Capital Senior Living Corp.

  • Erickson Senior Living Management LLC

  • Five Star Senior Living Inc.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Retirement Home Services Market – Global retirement home services market is segmented by service (independent living, nursing, and assisted living) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Global Self-storage and Moving Services Market – Global self-storage and moving services market is segmented by Service (Climate-controlled self-storage, Full-service moving, Non-climate controlled self-storage, and DIY moving truck rental) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/retirement-communities-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/retirement-communitiesmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retirement-communities-market-in-diversified-support-services-sector-features-and-global-outlook-301352659.html

SOURCE Technavio

