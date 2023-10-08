Retirement giant backs UK gilts amid bond market rout

jeremy hunt

The UK’s biggest long-term savings and retirement business has started buying gilts for the first time in two years despite a renewed bout of bond market turmoil.

Phoenix Group, which manages £269bn on behalf of 12 million customers, said it now believed gilts offered “good value” relative to other assets and had started moving money into British government debt.

Phoenix, which owns insurer Standard Life, started selling gilts at the beginning of 2022, dumping billions of pounds of UK assets amid concerns that the Bank of England had been consistently behind the curve on inflation.

However, Mike Eakins, the company’s chief investment officer, said Phoenix was now more confident that UK interest rates had peaked after Threadneedle Street held borrowing costs at 5.25pc in September.

The decision to hold rates unchanged for the first time since 2021 came after official figures showed inflation eased to 6.7pc in August.

Mr Eakins said Phoenix was now “rotating out of non-GBP credit into gilts”.

It comes amid a renewed sell-off in global government debt that has seen UK yields rise above their mini-Budget levels. Long-term borrowing costs rose to their highest in 25 years last week.

Mr Eakins said: “Yields may still move higher despite the Bank of England pause, but we expect that the majority of rate rises from the central bank are now done.”

Blackrock, the world’s biggest money manager, has also started buying more gilts.

Vivek Paul, senior strategist at the Blackrock Investment Institute, said it had upgraded its view of UK bonds “just a few weeks ago” and was telling clients to snap up government debt over the next 12 months.

Soaring gilt returns have lured some of the biggest funds into snapping up UK debt in recent months as inflation has stabilised.

Nest, Britain’s largest pension scheme, recently said it would also start buying gilts for the first time in years amid signs that inflation is coming down.

Andrew Balls, chief investment officer for global fixed income at Pimco, said gilts were “pretty attractive” relative to US Treasuries.

The yield on a 10-year gilt stood at 4.57pc on Friday, compared to 4.78pc for a 10-year Treasury. While the US notes pay a higher rate of return, investors are less convinced that inflation there is under control and are therefore concerned that higher interest rates will eat into their profits.

Mr Balls said: “If you’re getting gilt yields at 4.5pc, this still looks pretty attractive given the range of risks to the outlook.”

Optimism about inflation in the UK stands in contrast to growing concerns about price rises in the US.

Shock job numbers on Friday reignited concerns after the world’s largest economy added 336,000 new jobs in September, which was twice as many as expected. It suggests the Federal Reserve may have to keep raising interest rates to contain price rises.

Mr Eakins suggested concerns about the US economy was another factor in Phoenix Group’s decision to start buying gilts again.

Pimco’s Mr Balls, who manages one of the world’s biggest bond funds, warned that recent bond market turmoil raised the risk of an economic crisis and said financial markets “were not pricing in sufficient recession risk”.

He said: “This tightening of financial conditions increases the risk of a harder landing.”

Blackrock also warned that higher borrowing costs could leave governments around the world with huge holes in their public finances.

Mr Paul said this would lead to “some pretty big questions” about public services as governments are forced to spend more money on servicing huge debt piles.

Jeremy Hunt warned last week that the government faced an extra £23bn debt interest bill compared with March because of the upward lurch in gilt yields over the past six months.

Mr Paul said: “We’re going to get to a point where it becomes less about the politics of inflation and more about the politics of rates. You only need to look at the US, where several big line items of government spending are on course to be smaller than the amount that will be spent on servicing the debt.”

