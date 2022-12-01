U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

Retirement home services market: Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The retirement home services market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,556.39 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.34%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising life expectancy, the aging baby boomer population, and the benefits offered by retirement homes.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Retirement Home Services Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global retirement home services market as a part of the specialized consumer services market, which covers revenue generated by the consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABM Industries Inc., AlerisLife Inc., American Retirement Homes Inc., Ashiana Housing Ltd., British United Provident Association Ltd., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Columbia Pacific Management, Covai Property Centre (I) Pvt. Ltd., Enlivant Master Mgmt CO LLC, Erickson Senior Living Management LLC, Genesis Healthcare Inc., Home Instead Inc., Korian, Life Care Companies, LLC, and Senior Lifestyle.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the retirement home services market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by service (independent living, nursing, and assisted living), application (elderly people and disabled people), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by service (Inclusion/Exclusion)

  • Inclusion:

The independent living segment grew gradually by USD 11834.93 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. The segment includes a range of housing arrangements, from apartment-style communities to housing cooperatives. These are designed for senior citizens who wish to live independently, the amenities and features offered in individual dwelling areas are like those in a small home or apartment. Vendors operating in the segment offer services such as laundry landscaping, housekeeping, security surveillance, on-site dining facilities, and a range of activities and events. In addition, some government organizations provide financial support for independent living. As a result of these factors, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the independent living segment during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy now.

Related Reports -

Life Annuity Insurance Market in Czech Republic Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 602.58 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.90%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.  Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentations by premium type (single premium and regular premium) and premium paid type (normally paid and one-time paid).

Children Day Care Services Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 – size is estimated to increase by USD 164.11 billion from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 8.01%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The decrease in the child mortality rate is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

What are the key data covered in the retirement home services market?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the retirement home services market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the retirement home services market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the cloud data warehouse market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of retirement home services market vendors

Retirement Home Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

160

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 5556.39 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.38

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key countries

US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ABM Industries Inc., AlerisLife Inc., American Retirement Homes Inc., Ashiana Housing Ltd., British United Provident Association Ltd., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Columbia Pacific Management, Covai Property Centre (I) Pvt. Ltd., Enlivant Master Mgmt CO LLC, Erickson Senior Living Management LLC, Genesis Healthcare Inc., Home Instead Inc., Korian, Life Care Companies, LLC, and Senior Lifestyle.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global retirement home services market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 By service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 By application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 By geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Service

  • 6.3 Independent living - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Nursing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Assisted living - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Service

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Elderly people - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Disabled people - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AlerisLife Inc.

  • 12.4 American Retirement Homes Inc.

  • 12.5 British United Provident Association Ltd.

  • 12.6 Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

  • 12.7 Columbia Pacific Management

  • 12.8 Covai Property Centre (I) Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.9 Enlivant Master Mgmt CO LLC

  • 12.10 Erickson Senior Living Management LLC

  • 12.11 Genesis Healthcare Inc.

  • 12.12 Home Instead Inc.

  • 12.13 Korian

  • 12.14 Life Care Companies, LLC

  • 12.15 Senior Lifestyle

  • 12.16 Sonida Senior Living Corp.

  • 12.17 Wickshire Senior Living

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retirement-home-services-market-historic-industry-size--analysis-of-15-vendors-and-7-countries---technavio-301690273.html

SOURCE Technavio

