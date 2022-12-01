Retirement home services market: Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The retirement home services market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,556.39 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.34%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising life expectancy, the aging baby boomer population, and the benefits offered by retirement homes.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Retirement Home Services Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global retirement home services market as a part of the specialized consumer services market, which covers revenue generated by the consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABM Industries Inc., AlerisLife Inc., American Retirement Homes Inc., Ashiana Housing Ltd., British United Provident Association Ltd., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Columbia Pacific Management, Covai Property Centre (I) Pvt. Ltd., Enlivant Master Mgmt CO LLC, Erickson Senior Living Management LLC, Genesis Healthcare Inc., Home Instead Inc., Korian, Life Care Companies, LLC, and Senior Lifestyle.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by service (independent living, nursing, and assisted living), application (elderly people and disabled people), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by service (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

The independent living segment grew gradually by USD 11834.93 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. The segment includes a range of housing arrangements, from apartment-style communities to housing cooperatives. These are designed for senior citizens who wish to live independently, the amenities and features offered in individual dwelling areas are like those in a small home or apartment. Vendors operating in the segment offer services such as laundry landscaping, housekeeping, security surveillance, on-site dining facilities, and a range of activities and events. In addition, some government organizations provide financial support for independent living. As a result of these factors, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the independent living segment during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in the retirement home services market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the retirement home services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the retirement home services market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cloud data warehouse market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of retirement home services market vendors

Retirement Home Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5556.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.38 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABM Industries Inc., AlerisLife Inc., American Retirement Homes Inc., Ashiana Housing Ltd., British United Provident Association Ltd., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Columbia Pacific Management, Covai Property Centre (I) Pvt. Ltd., Enlivant Master Mgmt CO LLC, Erickson Senior Living Management LLC, Genesis Healthcare Inc., Home Instead Inc., Korian, Life Care Companies, LLC, and Senior Lifestyle. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global retirement home services market 2017 - 2021

4.2 By service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 By application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 By geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Service

6.3 Independent living - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Nursing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Assisted living - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Service

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Elderly people - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Disabled people - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AlerisLife Inc.

12.4 American Retirement Homes Inc.

12.5 British United Provident Association Ltd.

12.6 Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

12.7 Columbia Pacific Management

12.8 Covai Property Centre (I) Pvt. Ltd.

12.9 Enlivant Master Mgmt CO LLC

12.10 Erickson Senior Living Management LLC

12.11 Genesis Healthcare Inc.

12.12 Home Instead Inc.

12.13 Korian

12.14 Life Care Companies, LLC

12.15 Senior Lifestyle

12.16 Sonida Senior Living Corp.

12.17 Wickshire Senior Living

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

