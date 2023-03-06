U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

RetireSHIELD™ TV to Debut in Indianapolis

·2 min read

Helping Viewers With Information And Tools To Protect Their Retirement

CARMEL, Ind., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Haven Wealth Advisors is pleased to announce that RetireSHIELD™ TV, a brand-new show about the journey of retirement, will begin airing this weekend in Indianapolis. The 30-minute educational and motivational program will air on Saturday nights from 7:30 - 8:00 p.m. on WRTV and on Sundays between 6:30 - 7:00 a.m. on WTTV.

RetireSHIELD™ TV, hosted by Crown Haven Founder and CEO, Casey A. Marx, will aim to help its viewers with the knowledge and tools needed to build and protect their retirement so that they can spend less time worrying about their money and more time enjoying their lives.

Our goal with RetireSHIELD™ TV is simple: to broaden our reach and impact our local communities in a positive way, helping to educate our viewers about all aspects of retirement because we know just how important it is to have all of these bases covered - it's life changing," said Marx.

"Through our trademarked RetireSHIELD™ planning process, our team of local, independent and fiduciary professionals build relationships with our valued clients to understand their goals, then systematically address each threat to their success across all areas of their financial lives - ultimately delivering something truly priceless: true peace of mind in retirement."

The show will feature expert interviews, real-life anecdotes about retirement, viewer questions and educational segments. It will also attempt to lessen viewers' fears about taxes, health care, liquidity, legacy and estate planning and their portfolio with regards to retirement.

Since 2011, clients with various financial needs and backgrounds have come to Crown Haven looking for customized wealth management strategies.

"One of our core beliefs is that accurate and complete information should be available to people at all stages of their retirement journey, and the goal of this program is to offer our local community insight into how they can best achieve their financial potential, by learning the best practices from a retirement planning team that specializes in maximizing results for our family of clients every day," said Marx.

To learn more about how Crown Health can help you navigate the often difficult world of retirement, contact Crown Wealth on their website: https://crownhaven.com/contact-us/

Crown Haven Wealth Advisors works with individuals planning for, entering, or in retirement. That work has led to the development of time-tested and experience-based frameworks for building wealth management strategies tailored to the individual goals, needs, and objectives of each client.

Press Contact
Eric Baker
354887@email4pr.com
(317) 819-6638

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retireshield-tv-to-debut-in-indianapolis-301762379.html

SOURCE Crown Haven Wealth Advisors

