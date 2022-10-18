Retort Packaging Market to Surpass the Revenue of $ 28.4 Billion by 2031 - TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - An in-depth study by TMR has observed that retort packaging companies have reaped revenue gains from the growing adoption of high-barrier flexible packaging in the food & beverages industry. Recyclable and lightweight retort packaging films are gathering traction in the retort packaging market, assert the study authors. The global retort packaging market is forecast to advance at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2031.

Retort pouch manufacturers are tapping the enormous demand for high-barrier packaging in the pet food industry. Furthermore, packaging companies are leaning on constantly improvising on designs, such as unveiling new tear-open designs that can be used for packaging a wide range of food products, which has expanded the avenue for players in the retort packaging market.

Key Findings of Retort Packaging Market Study

Abundant Demand for Retort Pouches in Packaged Food Products Underpins Massive Revenues: Retort pouches have gathered tremendous penetration in the food & beverages packaging and will present a massive avenue for players in the coming years as well. Rise in demand for flexible packaging solutions is generating massive revenue potential for retort pouch manufacturers. Penetration of processed food products in developed and developing regions are key underpinning for the expansion of avenues in retort packaging market, assert the study. Rapid pace of commercialization of various types of retort pouches have helped companies expand their retort pouches market shares.

Growing Adoption of Recyclable and High-Barrier Packaging Products for Pet Food Presents Incredible Avenues: Pet food presents an incredible avenue, propelled by rising pet adoption over the past few years. The demand for recyclable and high-barrier packaging products has opened up a vast profitable avenue to target customers in the pet food industry.

Retort Packaging Market: Key Drivers

Growing customer demand for lightweight and flexible packaging for wide range of processed food products, including soup, meat, and seafood, is a key driver of the retort packaging market. The products have demonstrated several benefits in ensuring high shelf life of these processed food.

Design advancements have enabled packaging companies to unveil retort packaging products that can be used for vast variety of food products. Of note, their ease of opening and resealability are some of the key characteristics that has spurred the penetration of this type of packaging in the food sector.

Growing demand for lightweight and barrier-protective food packaging for baby food products is also a key underpinning for R&D in retort packaging market.

Retort Packaging Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of the global retort packaging market in 2021, amounting to 65%.

Rising consumption of ready-to-eat meals in the regional population and abundant demand for pet food and convenience food products are bolstering the prospects of the Asia Pacific retort packaging market. Massive demand for retort pouches and trays in the F&B industry will spur the revenue generation in all markets.

Retort Packaging Market: Key Players

Over the past few years, the entry of various small & medium sized players has led to tough competition to established players. The latter have enjoyed dominant position by expanding their product portfolio and are leaning on constant product innovations to retain their prominent positions during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the retort packaging market are Amcor plc, LD PACK Co., Ltd., HPM Global Inc., Paharpur 3P, Printpack, Inc., DNP America, LLC., Avonflex, Proampac LLC, Coveris Holdings S.A., Winpak Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Huhtamäki Oyj, and Mondi Group.

Retort Packaging Market Segmentation

PRODUCT TYPE

Pouches Stand-up Pouches Back-seal Quad Spouted Pouches Gusseted Pouches

Trays

Cartons

Cans

MATERIAL TYPE

Plastic Polyamide (PA) Polyester (PET) Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene (PE) Other Plastics (PC, PVDC, etc.)

Metal

Paper & Paperboard

End Use

Food

Meals Ready-to-Eat (MRE)

Meat, Poultry & Sea Food

Pet Food

Baby Food

Soups & Sauces

Others (Desserts, Spices & Condiments, etc.)

Beverages

Alcoholic

Non-alcoholic

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

