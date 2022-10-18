U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

Retort Packaging Market to Surpass the Revenue of $ 28.4 Billion by 2031 - TMR Study

Transparency Market Research inc.
·6 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - An in-depth study by TMR has observed that retort packaging companies have reaped revenue gains from the growing adoption of high-barrier flexible packaging in the food & beverages industry. Recyclable and lightweight retort packaging films are gathering traction in the retort packaging market, assert the study authors. The global retort packaging market is forecast to advance at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2031.

Transparency Market Research inc., Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Press release picture

Retort pouch manufacturers are tapping the enormous demand for high-barrier packaging in the pet food industry. Furthermore, packaging companies are leaning on constantly improvising on designs, such as unveiling new tear-open designs that can be used for packaging a wide range of food products, which has expanded the avenue for players in the retort packaging market.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=6266

Key Findings of Retort Packaging Market Study

  • Abundant Demand for Retort Pouches in Packaged Food Products Underpins Massive Revenues: Retort pouches have gathered tremendous penetration in the food & beverages packaging and will present a massive avenue for players in the coming years as well. Rise in demand for flexible packaging solutions is generating massive revenue potential for retort pouch manufacturers. Penetration of processed food products in developed and developing regions are key underpinning for the expansion of avenues in retort packaging market, assert the study. Rapid pace of commercialization of various types of retort pouches have helped companies expand their retort pouches market shares.

  • Growing Adoption of Recyclable and High-Barrier Packaging Products for Pet Food Presents Incredible Avenues: Pet food presents an incredible avenue, propelled by rising pet adoption over the past few years. The demand for recyclable and high-barrier packaging products has opened up a vast profitable avenue to target customers in the pet food industry.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=6266

Retort Packaging Market: Key Drivers

  • Growing customer demand for lightweight and flexible packaging for wide range of processed food products, including soup, meat, and seafood, is a key driver of the retort packaging market. The products have demonstrated several benefits in ensuring high shelf life of these processed food.

  • Design advancements have enabled packaging companies to unveil retort packaging products that can be used for vast variety of food products. Of note, their ease of opening and resealability are some of the key characteristics that has spurred the penetration of this type of packaging in the food sector.

  • Growing demand for lightweight and barrier-protective food packaging for baby food products is also a key underpinning for R&D in retort packaging market.

Retort Packaging Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

  • Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of the global retort packaging market in 2021, amounting to 65%.

  • Rising consumption of ready-to-eat meals in the regional population and abundant demand for pet food and convenience food products are bolstering the prospects of the Asia Pacific retort packaging market. Massive demand for retort pouches and trays in the F&B industry will spur the revenue generation in all markets.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=6266

Retort Packaging Market: Key Players

Over the past few years, the entry of various small & medium sized players has led to tough competition to established players. The latter have enjoyed dominant position by expanding their product portfolio and are leaning on constant product innovations to retain their prominent positions during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the retort packaging market are Amcor plc, LD PACK Co., Ltd., HPM Global Inc., Paharpur 3P, Printpack, Inc., DNP America, LLC., Avonflex, Proampac LLC, Coveris Holdings S.A., Winpak Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Huhtamäki Oyj, and Mondi Group.

Retort Packaging Market Segmentation

PRODUCT TYPE

  • Pouches

    • Stand-up Pouches

    • Back-seal Quad

    • Spouted Pouches

    • Gusseted Pouches

  • Trays

  • Cartons

  • Cans

MATERIAL TYPE

  • Plastic

    • Polyamide (PA)

    • Polyester (PET)

    • Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

    • Polypropylene (PP)

    • Polyethylene (PE)

    • Other Plastics (PC, PVDC, etc.)

  • Metal

  • Paper & Paperboard

End Use

  • Food

  • Meals Ready-to-Eat (MRE)

  • Meat, Poultry & Sea Food

  • Pet Food

  • Baby Food

  • Soups & Sauces

  • Others (Desserts, Spices & Condiments, etc.)

  • Beverages

  • Alcoholic

  • Non-alcoholic

Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific (APAC)

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Packaging Research Reports

Baby Care Packaging Market- Baby Care Packaging Market is anticipated to reach US$ 3.5 Bn by 2027

Food Clamshells Market - The global food clamshells market is anticipated to reach US$ 2.3 Bn by 2030, grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from the year 2022 to 2030

Infant Formula Packaging Market- Infant Formula Packaging Market is anticipated to reach US$ 2.9 Bn by 2027

Aseptic Paper Packaging Market- The global aseptic paper packaging market is anticipated to reach US$ 16.8 Bn by 2032

Alcohol Packaging Market- Alcohol Packaging Market is expected to reach US$ 17.2 Bn by the end of 2030

Bulk Container Packaging Market- Bulk Container Packaging Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 11.6 Bn by 2031

Pulp Market- Pulp Market is estimated to reach the value of US$ 203.8 billion by 2030

Portion Cup Market- Portion Cups Market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,241.1 Mn by 2027

Sortation Systems Market- Sortation Systems Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 2 Bn by 2026

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research firm that offers market analysis reports and business consulting. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel-https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: 1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720800/Retort-Packaging-Market-to-Surpass-the-Revenue-of-284-Billion-by-2031--TMR-Study

