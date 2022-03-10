Retreat Pool & Cabanas Opens for 2022 Pool Season on March 25

<legend role="h2"><span>Outdoor Entertainment, Spa Services and Only Poolside Gaming Venue in San Diego</span></legend>

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort announced today that its outdoor pool venue Retreat Pool & Cabanas will officially open on Friday, March 25 for the 2022 pool season. Retreat will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for hotel guests and a limited number of day passes will be available for purchase online and on-site at the Retreat hostess stand.

Retreat Pool & Cabanas features an expansive pool deck with two pools, a swim-up bar, lazy river, hot tub, daybeds, cabanas, poolside gaming, spa treatments and a full-service Pool Bar & Grill. The Pool Bar & Grill menu features seasonal bites and a full bar serving everything from fresh mojitos, margaritas to champagne-infused cocktails.

Guests can also enjoy other one-of-a-kind amenities including relaxing spa services in a private luxury cabana and the only poolside gaming venue in all of San Diego at Retreat Casino. Retreat Casino offers an indoor outdoor gaming experience with a view, that's only steps away from the pool.

Additionally, Retreat's popular poolside entertainment and events are slated to return later in the season, including Night Swim on Saturdays, Industry Mondays, Dip Day Club and The River. More details about these upcoming events will be announced soon.

For more information about Retreat Pool & Cabanas or to reserve a daybed or cabana, please visit sycuan.com/restaurants/retreat-pool-cabanas or call 619-659-3376. Please note, guests must be 21 years or older to access the pool grounds.

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 38 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan's newly expanded AAA Four Diamond-rated property includes a 12-story hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 luxury suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of restaurants and bars from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art outdoor pool deck with two pools, a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts an expansive casino floor with more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit www.sycuan.com, Facebook: @sycuancasinoresort, Instagram: @sycuan_casinoresort, Twitter: @sycuancasino and LinkedIn: company/sycuancasinoresort or call 619-445-6002.

