Retro Legos and 10 Other Surprising Deals at Aldi, Costco and More

Typically when you shop somewhere, you have a general idea of what you’re going to find. If you’re a frequent shopper of a specific store, you probably even know what’s in every aisle before you go inside.

But even at your local store, there’s a chance that you’ll come across some deals that you wouldn’t have expected. This could be a retro Lego set at Aldi or a robot vacuum with a mopping function at Walmart. Whatever the case, the next time you go shopping, keep an eye out for some of these surprising deals — you never know what you might find.

Retro Lego Set (Aldi)

Lego sets can get up there in price. Some can cost well over $100, depending on where you shop and for what. But at Aldi, a place most people go for low-cost groceries and basic household goods, you can find a retro Lego set for under $20.

This brightly colored Lego set comes with 333 pieces and is ideal for children ages 5 and up. It includes easy-to-make models and plenty of creative leeway for kids who enjoy tinkering with the pieces.

ONSON 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner (Walmart)

Robot vacuum cleaners typically cost a few hundred dollars or more. But at Walmart, you can get the ONSON 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop Combo for under $150.

Not only is this device currently offered at a steep discount, but it’s also multifunctional with the mopping feature. It connects to WiFi for easy use and can run for about 100 minutes on a charge.

The device cleans in a zig-zag route, ensuring every area is properly cleaned, even those tighter spaces in your home. It also has a dustbin capacity of 0.2 liters and a water tank capacity of 0.25 liters.

Squishmallows Scented Plush Toy (Aldi)

If you haven’t gotten on board the Squishmallow train yet, now’s the time. These soft, plushy toys come in a variety of sizes, colors, and designs. From cute animals to food and drinks, there’s something for everyone — kids and adults. But, you don’t have to go to Amazon or a local toy store to get one.

Aldi sells Squishmallows Scented Plush Toys for less than $10. Whether you’re shopping for groceries and someone’s birthday, or you just want to splurge on something while you’re out, it’s worth checking out.

Califia Farms Cafe Oat Milk (Costco)

A quart of Califia Farms Oat Milk costs $4.99 at Target. But if you’re a fan and want to score a better deal, check out Costco. You can stock up and save money that way.

While you’re there, don’t forget about the hot dog and drink combo — which is still $1.50.

“Costco offers a variety of goods at amazing prices — the hot dog alone is worth the trip! But they also have great deals on organic and specialty items,” said Sarah Jankowski, consumer shopping expert and director of user growth and integrated marketing at Shopkick. “If you prefer milk alternatives like oat or almond, your weekly grocery bill can get pretty pricey. Costco carries popular milk alternative brands like Califia Oat Milk for $17.99 in a 6-quart case — such a steal,” she added.

Jigsaw Puzzles (Aldi)

As anyone who’s ever done 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles will tell you, prices can get steep. At most places, you can expect to spend anywhere from $10 to $50 on a quality puzzle.

But if you just want something to do on a rainy day or a way to relax at home, you can save money by shopping at Aldi. The store sells 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles for much less than what you’d find anywhere else.

Dynamic Vittoria 2-person FAR Infrared Sauna (Costco)

Don’t let the price tag fool you — this is a great deal if you’re in the market for a new sauna for two. And where else would you find such a surprising deal but at Costco?

“Most people probably wouldn’t think to start comparison shopping for a nice sauna at Costco. But the retailer offers a large collection of nice saunas that have hundreds of mostly positive reviews,” said Todd Stearn, founder and CEO of The Money Manual. “While this won’t be a cheap buy, you can get a great deal. Several of their saunas are hundreds up to a thousand dollars cheaper than the same model from other retailers online.”

Costco’s Dynamic Vittoria 2-person FAR Infrared Sauna is one such deal to check out. It fits two people and is environmentally friendly and energy-efficient.

4D Build Marvel Spider-Man Model Kit Puzzle (Aldi)

Aldi really does have a lot to offer, including this 4D Build Marvel Spider-Man Model Kit Puzzle. It has 82 pieces and is superhero-themed, which is great for the kids. It’s also relatively easy to put together and it looks great when it’s done.

Perhaps the best part is that you won’t have to worry about using tools or glue to assemble it. You — and your kids — can simply punch out each piece and follow the instructions to put it together. It’s a simple but fun afternoon activity.

Playtive Toy Glider (Lidl)

Like Aldi, Lidl also has some surprising deals. If you’ve never shopped for toys at this store, you might want to start — they have a lot to offer. For example, Lidl sells the Playtive Toy Glider for less than $10. It comes in either blue and white or red and blue. It’s lightweight, easy to assemble, and fun for the kids.

Playtive Snuggle Toy (Lidl)

With many options available, including a seal, unicorn, and even a dragon, these soft Playtive snuggle toys are great for young children. Pick up one or two at Lidl to surprise your kids with.

Spin Master Monster Jam Monster Mudders Truck (Aldi)

The Spin Master Monster Jam 1:64 Scale Monster Mudders Truck at Aldi is a great toy for those who enjoy monster trucks. It’s simple, yet sturdy, and can be played with in different environments — carpets, floors, and even out in the grass or driveway.

BOGO Deals (Ulta)

Price: Varies

That you can get beauty products at Ulta isn’t surprising, but what you might not be aware of is that the store is having its semi-annual sale where many products are buy-one, get-one-free.

“Currently, Ulta Beauty is running their semi-annual beauty event where each day new products are BOGO 50% off,” said Jankowski. “Some great finds include this Smashbox lipstick (regularly $27 on sale for $13.50) or this Beekman hyaluronic acid facial toner mist (regularly $36 for $18).”

