RETROFUTURE: THE NEW FRENCH LINGERIE SHOW!

·2 min read

PARIS, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For its third edition, Promincor-Lingerie Française (organisation promoting corsetry industries) and DEFI (clothing promotion and development committee) presented their new show RETROFUTUR on 19th June 2022 at the legendary Marigny Theatre in the heart of Paris. The event was a resounding success.

Watch the French Lingerie show here:  https://youtu.be/cluffIYMMWA

The ten most prestigious brands of Lingerie Française - ANTIGEL, AUBADE, CHANTELLE, EMPREINTE, PASSIONATA, LISE CHARMEL, LOU, LOUISA BRACQ, MAISON LEJABY ET SIMONE PÉRÈLE - joined forces to present their collections in an exceptional catwalk show that paid tribute to the expertise and creativity of French Lingerie, celebrated and enjoyed all over the world.

Sharing the same values and the same legacy of this century-old industry that is corsetry, the brands expressed themselves with one unique voice in a show that connected past and future, honouring liberty and self-confidence. From the corset to the symbol of emancipation that is the bra, from ultra sexy to the ultimate in comfort, French Lingerie has always shaken up traditions in its constant search for boldness and perfection through meticulous artisan craftsmanship, to enhance and beautify the body and win our hearts.

The show was designed and managed by Yo Luxury Events and its founder Yorick Levesque with choreography by Cécile Chaduteau.

"Despite the difficulties and ill winds of the last few years, French Lingerie successfully adapted, innovated and evolved to offer still more collections full of meaning and stories, with every effort to enhance the beauty of women all over the world." explained Alain de Rodellec, Chairman of Promincor-Lingerie Française.

Figures: French lingerie exports represented 658 million euros in 2021 despite the Covid epidemic. With a dynamic recovery in the first quarter of 2022, French Lingerie exports posted 173 million euros for this period.

Contact details: Contact@lingeriefrancaise.com

