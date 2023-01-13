Need to return an Amazon purchase? The ecommerce giant has doubled its return options.

You can return items to Amazon Hub Lockers if there’s room inside. Getty/Smith Collection/Gado

Online shoppers are making more returns than ever.

Amazon offers multiple return options, with the choice to drop off or have a package picked up.

Shoppers are returning online orders at an unprecedented rate, totaling more than a quarter of all online purchases in 2022. With $279 billion worth of returns in 2022, some processes are smoother than others.

As an ecommerce giant, Amazon is responsible for many of those returns.

Here are all the ways to return your Amazon order.

Return to a UPS store

Ken Wolter/Shutterstock

You can return an item to the UPS store without any packing or printing labels. Once you select the UPS store as your return method on Amazon's website, you'll receive a QR code that can be scanned at the store, and workers will label, and ship the item.

Addresses in the US are eligible for free return shipping, Amazon says.

UPS Access Point

Reuters

If a UPS Store isn't convenient, the delivery service also has an interactive map to find other drop points that work the same way. These access points are in CVS stores, banks, grocery stores, and other locations, and they work the same way as the store using a QR code.

Amazon Hub Locker

Matthew Horwood / Contributor/Getty Images

Amazon allows packages smaller than 18 in x 12 in x 14 in to be returned in lockers. To do this, package the item and bring it to the locker. Enter the drop-off code provided by Amazon the locker touch screen, and follow the instructions on screen.

Ship it yourself

Chainarong Prasertthai/Getty Images

You can ship a return to Amazon yourself and skip the drop-off points, but then you're responsible for all shipping costs.

Amazon generally recommends its drop-off options, but you may be required to ship returns yourself if the item is large or heavy.

Drop off at Kohl's

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Returns at Kohl's work the same as they do at the UPS store. All you need is a QR code, and workers will package and label the item for you at no extra cost.

Dropoff at Whole Foods

AP/Danny Johnston

Some Whole Foods locations accept unpackaged and unlabeled returns, Amazon says, using the same system as other free dropoffs.

Story continues

Return to a physical Amazon store

AP/Ted S. Warren

Amazon buyers can bring an unboxed item to return at physical Amazon stores for free using a QR code.

Schedule UPS Pickup

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

If none of those options are convenient enough, you can also arrange for a UPS driver to come right to your front door and pick up your package. You must pack it yourself, but UPS will bring a label. This option costs $7.99, so its pricier than the many free dropoff choices.

Amazon generally only gives 30 days from when you receive the item to ship it back.

Read the original article on Business Insider