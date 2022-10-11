U.S. markets closed

Return-It Announces the Expansion of its CNG-Electric Hybrid Compaction Truck Fleet

·5 min read

In Celebration of Circular Economy Month, Return-It Expands the Decarbonization of Its Transportation Fleet to Reduce Emissions

BURNABY, BC, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Return-It is excited to announce the expansion of its compressed natural gas (CNG)-electric hybrid compaction truck fleet in its celebration of Canada's Circular Economy Month. The company has received and added three new trucks to its dedicated transportation network – a move that drives the organization closer to the goal of decarbonizing various areas of operations. The three trucks, which will join an existing fleet, will lower greenhouse gas emissions from beverage container transportation by up to 25% while at the same time reducing the number of transport vehicles on the road.

Return-It unveiling the addition of three CNG-electric hybrid trucks to its current transportation fleet, a move towards decarbonization. (Kent Kallberg Photo) (CNW Group/Encorp Pacific (Canada))
Return-It unveiling the addition of three CNG-electric hybrid trucks to its current transportation fleet, a move towards decarbonization. (Kent Kallberg Photo) (CNW Group/Encorp Pacific (Canada))

In September 2020, in a significant step towards creating a greener beverage container recycling system in B.C., Return-It and its partners launched Canada's first-of-its-kind pilot program for specialized CNG-electric hybrid compaction trucks. Since that first truck hit the road, approximately 150 million plastic bottles have been compacted as of September 2022. With the success of the pilot program, Return-It is making the program permanent, and expanding the fleet to four CNG-electric hybrid trucks and three compaction trailers.

"As the province's leading product stewardship organization, we are committed to making a positive contribution to efforts mitigating our impact on the environment, including GHG emission reductions," said President and CEO Cindy Coutts. "The success of our pilot program proved our investment in new technology was returning significant economic and environmental results. We have saved 69 metric tons of GHG emissions, per CNG-electric hybrid vehicle on an annual basis through the use of a cleaner alternative fuel."

FortisBC, a leading energy utility in the province, is providing the CNG fuel. FortisBC works with large commercial fleet customers, government and municipalities to advance natural gas as a lower-carbon fuel that addresses the heavy duty needs of commercial transportation operations. Compressed natural gas cost-effectively improves the environmental performance of the transportation sector versus conventional fuels like diesel or gasoline.

"We are pleased to provide lower-carbon fuel and fuelling infrastructure so that Return-It can expand its CNG fleet," says Sarah Smith, Director, Low Carbon Transportation and LNG Business Growth for FortisBC. "We appreciate working with a company that shares our commitment to decarbonization through the use of innovative technology to support lower-carbon and cost-effective fuels."

"Transportation contributes to 40% of British Columbia's overall GHG emissions and it is our goal province-wide to reduce these emissions by 40% by 2030," said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. "We are excited to see organizations like Return-It adopting new low-carbon technologies in CNG-electric hybrid vehicles for their heavy-duty fleets. We need to work collectively towards transitioning towards zero-emission vehicles and welcome the benefits of this expansion."

Supplied by Hyliion, a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles, the CNG-electric hybrid powertrains not only release fewer emissions than existing diesel trucks, but combined with new and powerful compaction technology, they help reduce the number of vehicle trips required to take beverage containers from recycling depots to processing facilities. Adding the three CNG-electric hybrid compaction trucks reduces the number of kilometres travelled by 84,000 annually.

"Hyliion's vision of a global net-carbon-negative commercial transportation industry can only become a reality when it's strengthened by programs like Return-It that work to accelerate decarbonization through alternative fuels and innovative technology. I look forward to seeing Return-It further reduce its carbon footprint as it incorporates additional hybrid powertrains into its fleet," said Thomas Healy, Hyliion Founder and CEO.

With the new trucks, service collection will gradually increase from 17 to 48 recycling depots throughout the Lower Mainland, with the goal of expanding across more communities, province-wide.

About Return-It

Return-It is an industry owned, not-for-profit, product stewardship agency with beverage container management as its core business. Its mandate is to develop, manage and improve systems to recover used beverage packaging and end-of-life products from consumers to ensure they are properly recycled and diverted from the natural environment. This work includes the development and implementation of initiatives that provide new solutions to convert waste back to resources. Visit Return-It.ca for more information.

About FortisBC Energy Inc.

FortisBC Inc. and FortisBC Energy Inc. do business as FortisBC, a regulated utility focused on providing safe and reliable energy, including natural gas, electricity, Renewable Natural Gas and propane. FortisBC employs approximately 2,630 British Columbians and serves more than 1.2 million customers in 135 B.C. communities. FortisBC owns and operates two liquefied natural gas storage facilities and four regulated hydroelectric generating plants, approximately 7,304 kilometres of transmission and distribution power lines, and approximately 50,493 kilometres of gas transmission and distribution pipelines. FortisBC is indirectly, wholly owned by Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. FortisBC Inc. and FortisBC Energy Inc. use the FortisBC name and logo under license from Fortis Inc. For further information on FortisBC, visit www.fortisbc.com. For further information on Fortis Inc., visit fortisinc.com.

About Hyliion

Hyliion's mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry's environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com

SOURCE Encorp Pacific (Canada)

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/11/c5532.html

