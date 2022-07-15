U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,853.43
    +63.05 (+1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,213.62
    +583.45 (+1.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,415.01
    +163.83 (+1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,740.17
    +32.67 (+1.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.84
    +2.06 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,704.10
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    18.62
    +0.40 (+2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0079
    +0.0058 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    -0.0300 (-1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1855
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5410
    -0.4290 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,800.96
    +135.19 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.19
    +4.19 (+0.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.01
    +119.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Return of festivals: Don't miss out on the many Canadian culture and heritage events happening across the country!

·5 min read

The Government of Canada continues to support festivals across the country

QUÉBEC CITY, July 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Whether it is music and dancing in the streets or celebrations of our traditions and our heritage, festivals are memorable events for coming together. They bring Canadians closer, they unite communities and contribute to their prosperity. This year, a diverse array of hundreds of festivals are taking place around the country.

During a visit to the Festival d'été de Québec 2022, the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, Pablo Rodriguez, reaffirmed the Government of Canada's support for the vitality of its festivals. Workers and organizations in the live performance sector have been among the most severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government of Canada has supported them from the start, and continues to do so, notably through the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program (BCAH), with an ongoing annual grants and contributions budget of $13.76 million for local arts and heritage events and the Canada Arts Presentation Fund (CAPF), with an ongoing annual grants and contributions budget of $32.3 million, both administered by Canadian Heritage.

During his visit to Québec City, the minister highlighted more than $2.1 million in Canadian Heritage funding for the Québec City region, including for the following festivals: Carrefour international de théâtre, ComedieHA! Fest-Québec, Festival Envol et Macadam, Pow Wow Odanak, and Fêtes de la nouvelle France.

Across the province, more than $17.2 million was distributed to festivals in Quebec in 2021–22 through these ongoing programs, as well as through temporary measures implemented to support the recovery of the arts, culture and heritage sectors.

Since the first weeks of the pandemic, special funds have been made urgently available to bolster regular funding, in order to maintain the professional expertise and structures that make these Canadian cultural experiences possible. These investments have made a difference by supporting the long-term growth and competitiveness of Canadian festivals, as well as by promoting audience return and development.

As summer is unfolding, let's come together and take part in these festivals, which are sure to leave us with lasting memories.

Quotes

"At last we have our festivals back! It's with a sigh of relief that we can see our artists back on stage at our favourite festivals. We know that the pandemic has not been easy, but we continue to support our cultural events in their recovery. With this support, they can continue to showcase our culture, attract visitors from all over, and create good jobs for Canadians. This summer and throughout the year, let's encourage our artists in Quebec and across the country!"

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

The Festival d'été de Québec was recently approved for funding totaling $13 million through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund from Canadian Heritage, and, the Quebec Economic Development Program and the Major Festivals and Events Support Initiative from Canada Economic Development for the Regions of Quebec.

In Budget 2021, $500 million was provided for the reopening and recovery of cultural, heritage, and sport organizations:

  • The Recovery Fund for Arts, Culture, Heritage and Sport Sectors provided $300 million over two years and is administered by existing Canadian Heritage programs, as well as programs delivered by the Canada Council for the Arts and Telefilm Canada.

  • The Reopening Fund provided $200 million over two years through existing programs to support Canada's festivals, cultural events, outdoor theatre performances, heritage celebrations, local museums, amateur sport events, and more.

The Major Festivals and Events Support Initiative (MFESI) is a two-year, $200-million national fund to help major Canadian festivals survive and adapt to the pandemic, delivered through Canada's regional development agencies.

With an ongoing annual grants and contributions budget of $32.3 million, the Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series and organizations that offer support to arts presenters.

  • In Budget 2021, the Fund was awarded an additional $8 million per year for 2 years (2022–23 and 2023–24) to its annual budget.

  • In 2021–22, the Fund received an additional $20 million as part of the Support for Workers in the Live Arts and Music Sectors Fund, as announced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

  • Budget 2021 also allocated $10 million to the CAPF for 2021–22 under the Recovery Fund for Arts, Culture, Heritage and Sport Sectors, and $25 million for 2022–23 under the Reopening Fund, for the purposes of implementing temporary measures specifically aimed at the arts presentation sector.

With an ongoing annual grants and contributions budget of $13,76 million for local arts and heritage events, the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program encourages citizens across the country to connect with one another and engage in their local communities through performing and visual arts, as well as through the expression, celebration, and preservation of local historical heritage.

  • In Budget 2021, the program received an additional $7 million per year for 2 years (2022–23 and 2023–24) to its annual budget for local arts and heritage festivals.

  • In 2021–22, the program received an additional $4.5 million as part of the Support for Workers in the Live Arts and Music Sectors Fund, as announced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

  • Budget 2021 also allocated an additional $5.65 million to the program in 2021–22 and 2022–23 through the Reopening Fund.

The Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund represents a $60-million investment to compensate for losses in income and to fund organizations offering programs and services for independent and self-employed workers in the live performance sector.

Related Products

Targeted recovery support for Canadian arts, culture and heritage organizations to help welcome back audiences and boost revenues
Four independent organizations will provide COVID-19 transitional support to self-employed cultural workers in the live performing arts sector
Government of Canada Launches Program to Provide Additional Support for Cultural Workers in the Live Performing Arts Sector
Continued Support for Arts, Culture, Heritage and Sport Sector Organizations
Rollout of Funding Announced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement Supporting Arts and Live Events Workers in Response to COVID-19

Associated Links

Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage
Canada Arts Presentation Fund
COVID-19: Support for culture, heritage and sport sectors

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/15/c8221.html

Recommended Stories

  • Dalen Terry, Bulls dominate Hornets in 89-73 Summer League victory

    Chicago's first-round pick led all scorers with 20 points in Thursday's win.

  • JPMorgan Gold Trader Turned Whistle-Blower Admits to Lies

    (Bloomberg) -- When FBI agents knocked on the door of his Brooklyn, New York, home in August 2018, trader John Edmonds told them he didn’t know anything about gold and silver price manipulation at JPMorgan Chase & Co. That was a lie, he admitted Thursday.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillChina Growth Slows Sharply, Putting GDP Tar

  • Taiwan accuses Chinese Apple supplier of stealing secrets, charges 14

    Taiwanese prosecutors on Friday accused a Chinese Apple Inc supplier of stealing commercial secrets from a Taiwanese supplier and poaching its workforce to win orders from the U.S. company, saying it had charged 14 people. Taiwan has been stepping up efforts to stop what it views as underhand and illegal activities by Chinese firms to steal know-how and poach away talent in what Taipei's government views as a threat to the island's tech prowess. Prosecutors in New Taipei said after a year-and-a-half investigation they had found that China's Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd had targeted Taiwanese competitor Catcher Technology Co Ltd "in order to quickly enter the Apple production chain to win orders".

  • A Judge Pulled a Gun in the Courtroom—and Then It Got Weird

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyDuring a trial in West Virginia earlier this year, witnesses tell The Daily Beast, a state court judge whipped out his handgun, waved it in the air, and left it on the bench with the barrel pointing directly at the corporate lawyers who had irritated him.Circuit Judge David W. Hummel Jr., who oversees cases in the tiny city of New Martinsville, repeatedly told The Daily Beast it never happened. When reached by phone in March, he initiall

  • Uber Sued by More Than 500 Female Passengers Over Sexual Assault Complaints

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. could be sued by more than 500 women across the US who claim to have been assaulted by drivers on the platform. Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillChina Growth Slows Sharply, Putting GDP Target Out of ReachA complaint filed Wednesday by Slater Slater Schulman LLP in San Francisco, alleges women

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert's gun-themed Shooters Grill closes in Rifle, Colo.

    Shooters Grill, the gun-themed restaurant where the servers packed heat and which helped propel its hard-line conservative owner into the halls of Congress, served its last Swiss & Wesson burger over the weekend in the small Colorado town named, appropriately enough, Rifle. The Glenwood Springs Post Independent published a story Wednesday that said Rep. Lauren Boebert, the firebrand Republican from Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, had closed her restaurant Sunday. Along with the story, rep

  • Cain Velasquez denied bail for third time after judge deems Harry Goularte civil testimony status irrelevant

    Cain Velasquez defense attorney Mark Geragos tried again, but Judge Shelyna Brown remained firm in her ruling.

  • Ex-Fox News host Bill O’Reilly condemns right-wing troll who sexually harassed AOC at US Capitol

    Right-wing troll Alex Stein shouted lewd and derogatory comments at the New York Democrat on the steps of the Capitol

  • Haiti violence: Scores killed as gangs fight for control

    People are running out of food, water and fuel after parts of Port-au-Prince became a battlefield.

  • 'Scrubs' producer and writer Eric Weinberg arrested for serial sexual assault in Los Angeles

    Police booked "Scrubs" co-executive producer Eric Weinberg after charging him with multiple sexual assault cases over the span of seven years.

  • Mother wants answers after man who escaped North Texas mental hospital arrested in Austin

    Alexander Ervin, who suffers from schizoaffective disorder, was found near a home his mother owns in Austin.

  • Gentrification wiping out Miami’s 130-year-old, historically Black West Coconut Grove

    For 130 years, the historically Black section of Coconut Grove, founded by Bahamian immigrants, has been a foundation stone for Miami, a wellspring of culture and activism, and verdant, fertile soil for the aspirations of tens of thousands of the city’s African American residents.

  • This Mom Was Stabbed 40 Times in 1980. Now Cops Know Who Did It.

    Willoughby Police DepartmentOn Jan. 11, 1980, Mark Madger returned to his Willoughby, Ohio, apartment after work to find a scene of sheer horror: his wife Nadine on the floor of the dining room, stabbed more than 40 times with a butcher knife that was still sticking out of her body, and their 6-month-old son unharmed in a playpen nearby.For four decades, police could not crack the case of who murdered Nadine, who was just 25 when she died. But that changed in recent months thanks to a new forens

  • Top Trump aide Peter Navarro rejects plea deal from prosecutors

    The former White House official has pleaded not guilty to two counts of criminal contempt of Congress.

  • Judge: Columbus police officer not guilty of dereliction of duty during 2020 summer protests

    First Columbus officer to go to trial for alleged misconduct during the protests is acquitted.

  • Second teen accused of murder in fatal traffic cone assault on 73-year-old man

    A second teenager is accused of murder in the fatal beating of a 73-year-old man with a traffic cone in Philadelphia last month, authorities said Wednesday.

  • Ex-CIA engineer convicted in massive theft of secret info

    A former CIA software engineer was convicted Wednesday of federal charges accusing him of the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history. Joshua Schulte, who chose to defend himself at a New York City retrial, had told jurors in closing arguments that the CIA and FBI made him a scapegoat for an embarrassing public release of a trove of CIA secrets by WikiLeaks in 2017. Schulte watched without visibly reacting as U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman announced the guilty verdict on nine counts, which was reached in mid-afternoon by a jury that had deliberated since Friday.

  • Central Park rope death was a mystery for nearly a year. It has now been ruled murder

    Elvis Garcia, 26, was found unresponsive with black rope tied around his neck last September

  • Man acquitted in Air India bombings shot to death in Canada

    A man acquitted in a terrorist bombing that killed 329 people aboard an Air India flight in 1985 was slain Thursday in a possible targeted shooting, Canadian authorities said. Officials said the victim was Ripudaman Singh Malik, who with co-defendant Ajaib Singh Bagri was found not guilty in March 2005 of murder and conspiracy in a pair of Air India bombings that killed 331 people on June 23, 1985. Police had not initially released the dead man's identity, but confirmed it after Malik's son, Jaspreet Malik, reported his father's slaying in a statement on social media.

  • Mile-Long Line Of Buses Drives To Ted Cruz's House With Message On Gun Violence

    The buses' empty seats represented children who died from gun violence in the last two years, according to the demonstration's organizers.