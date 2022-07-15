Return of festivals: Don't miss out on the many Canadian culture and heritage events happening across the country!

The Government of Canada continues to support festivals across the country

QUÉBEC CITY, July 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Whether it is music and dancing in the streets or celebrations of our traditions and our heritage, festivals are memorable events for coming together. They bring Canadians closer, they unite communities and contribute to their prosperity. This year, a diverse array of hundreds of festivals are taking place around the country.

During a visit to the Festival d'été de Québec 2022, the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, Pablo Rodriguez, reaffirmed the Government of Canada's support for the vitality of its festivals. Workers and organizations in the live performance sector have been among the most severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government of Canada has supported them from the start, and continues to do so, notably through the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program (BCAH), with an ongoing annual grants and contributions budget of $13.76 million for local arts and heritage events and the Canada Arts Presentation Fund (CAPF), with an ongoing annual grants and contributions budget of $32.3 million, both administered by Canadian Heritage.

During his visit to Québec City, the minister highlighted more than $2.1 million in Canadian Heritage funding for the Québec City region, including for the following festivals: Carrefour international de théâtre, ComedieHA! Fest-Québec, Festival Envol et Macadam, Pow Wow Odanak, and Fêtes de la nouvelle France.

Across the province, more than $17.2 million was distributed to festivals in Quebec in 2021–22 through these ongoing programs, as well as through temporary measures implemented to support the recovery of the arts, culture and heritage sectors.

Since the first weeks of the pandemic, special funds have been made urgently available to bolster regular funding, in order to maintain the professional expertise and structures that make these Canadian cultural experiences possible. These investments have made a difference by supporting the long-term growth and competitiveness of Canadian festivals, as well as by promoting audience return and development.

As summer is unfolding, let's come together and take part in these festivals, which are sure to leave us with lasting memories.

"At last we have our festivals back! It's with a sigh of relief that we can see our artists back on stage at our favourite festivals. We know that the pandemic has not been easy, but we continue to support our cultural events in their recovery. With this support, they can continue to showcase our culture, attract visitors from all over, and create good jobs for Canadians. This summer and throughout the year, let's encourage our artists in Quebec and across the country!"

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

The Festival d'été de Québec was recently approved for funding totaling $13 million through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund from Canadian Heritage, and, the Quebec Economic Development Program and the Major Festivals and Events Support Initiative from Canada Economic Development for the Regions of Quebec.

In Budget 2021, $500 million was provided for the reopening and recovery of cultural, heritage, and sport organizations:

The Recovery Fund for Arts, Culture, Heritage and Sport Sectors provided $300 million over two years and is administered by existing Canadian Heritage programs, as well as programs delivered by the Canada Council for the Arts and Telefilm Canada.

The Reopening Fund provided $200 million over two years through existing programs to support Canada's festivals, cultural events, outdoor theatre performances, heritage celebrations, local museums, amateur sport events, and more.

The Major Festivals and Events Support Initiative (MFESI) is a two-year, $200-million national fund to help major Canadian festivals survive and adapt to the pandemic, delivered through Canada's regional development agencies.

With an ongoing annual grants and contributions budget of $32.3 million, the Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series and organizations that offer support to arts presenters.

In Budget 2021, the Fund was awarded an additional $8 million per year for 2 years (2022–23 and 2023–24) to its annual budget.

In 2021–22, the Fund received an additional $20 million as part of the Support for Workers in the Live Arts and Music Sectors Fund, as announced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

Budget 2021 also allocated $10 million to the CAPF for 2021–22 under the Recovery Fund for Arts, Culture, Heritage and Sport Sectors, and $25 million for 2022–23 under the Reopening Fund, for the purposes of implementing temporary measures specifically aimed at the arts presentation sector.

With an ongoing annual grants and contributions budget of $13,76 million for local arts and heritage events, the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program encourages citizens across the country to connect with one another and engage in their local communities through performing and visual arts, as well as through the expression, celebration, and preservation of local historical heritage.

In Budget 2021, the program received an additional $7 million per year for 2 years (2022–23 and 2023–24) to its annual budget for local arts and heritage festivals.

In 2021–22, the program received an additional $4.5 million as part of the Support for Workers in the Live Arts and Music Sectors Fund, as announced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

Budget 2021 also allocated an additional $5.65 million to the program in 2021–22 and 2022–23 through the Reopening Fund.

The Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund represents a $60-million investment to compensate for losses in income and to fund organizations offering programs and services for independent and self-employed workers in the live performance sector.

