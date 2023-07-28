These Return Metrics Don't Make Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) Look Too Strong

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. Having said that, after a brief look, Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Cinemark Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.037 = US$146m ÷ (US$4.7b - US$741m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Cinemark Holdings has an ROCE of 3.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 9.0%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cinemark Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Cinemark Holdings.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Cinemark Holdings. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 10% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Cinemark Holdings becoming one if things continue as they have.

Our Take On Cinemark Holdings' ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 51% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Cinemark Holdings and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

