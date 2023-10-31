These Return Metrics Don't Make Duty Free International (SGX:5SO) Look Too Strong

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Duty Free International (SGX:5SO), so let's see why.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Duty Free International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.032 = RM15m ÷ (RM477m - RM20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

Therefore, Duty Free International has an ROCE of 3.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 8.4%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Duty Free International's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Duty Free International has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trend of returns that Duty Free International is generating are raising some concerns. Unfortunately, returns have declined substantially over the last five years to the 3.2% we see today. On top of that, the business is utilizing 23% less capital within its operations. The fact that both are shrinking is an indication that the business is going through some tough times. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

The Key Takeaway

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 20% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Duty Free International (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

