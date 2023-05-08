These Return Metrics Don't Make Gadang Holdings Berhad (KLSE:GADANG) Look Too Strong

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Gadang Holdings Berhad (KLSE:GADANG), so let's see why.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Gadang Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.024 = RM28m ÷ (RM1.5b - RM326m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

Therefore, Gadang Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 2.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 4.9%.

In the above chart we have measured Gadang Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Gadang Holdings Berhad here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Gadang Holdings Berhad. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 12% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Gadang Holdings Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

What We Can Learn From Gadang Holdings Berhad's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 57% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

