These Return Metrics Don't Make GERRY WEBER International (ETR:GWI2) Look Too Strong

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. Having said that, after a brief look, GERRY WEBER International (ETR:GWI2) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on GERRY WEBER International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0022 = €461k ÷ (€309m - €96m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, GERRY WEBER International has an ROCE of 0.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Luxury industry average of 13%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for GERRY WEBER International's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how GERRY WEBER International has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is GERRY WEBER International's ROCE Trending?

In terms of GERRY WEBER International's historical ROCE trend, it isn't fantastic. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 2.1% five years ago but has since fallen to 0.2%. On top of that, the business is utilizing 68% less capital within its operations. When you see both ROCE and capital employed diminishing, it can often be a sign of a mature and shrinking business that might be in structural decline. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

On a side note, GERRY WEBER International's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 31% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 0.2%. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

The Bottom Line

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 65% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for GERRY WEBER International (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

