These Return Metrics Don't Make Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad (KLSE:KERJAYA) Look Too Strong

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. So after we looked into Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad (KLSE:KERJAYA), the trends above didn't look too great.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM160m ÷ (RM1.5b - RM312m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 6.4% generated by the Construction industry.

See our latest analysis for Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad here for free.

What Can We Tell From Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad's ROCE Trend?

There is reason to be cautious about Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 17% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. But investors must be expecting an improvement of sorts because over the last five yearsthe stock has delivered a respectable 67% return. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Kerjaya Prospek Group Berhad and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.