These Return Metrics Don't Make Nera Telecommunications (SGX:N01) Look Too Strong

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. On that note, looking into Nera Telecommunications (SGX:N01), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Nera Telecommunications, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0058 = S$309k ÷ (S$137m - S$84m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Nera Telecommunications has an ROCE of 0.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Communications industry average of 6.6%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Nera Telecommunications has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trend of ROCE at Nera Telecommunications is showing some signs of weakness. The company used to generate 19% on its capital five years ago but it has since fallen noticeably. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 23% over that same period. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

Another thing to note, Nera Telecommunications has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 61%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

What We Can Learn From Nera Telecommunications' ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Nera Telecommunications is shrinking its capital base and also generating lower returns. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 70% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

