These Return Metrics Don't Make Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) Look Too Strong

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. Having said that, after a brief look, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = US$525m ÷ (US$19b - US$5.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has an ROCE of 3.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 9.6%.

See our latest analysis for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

roce

In the above chart we have measured Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings here for free.

What Can We Tell From Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 9.7% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to turn into a multi-bagger.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 73% during the last five years. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you're still interested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings it's worth checking out our FREE intrinsic value approximation to see if it's trading at an attractive price in other respects.

While Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.