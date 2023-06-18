These Return Metrics Don't Make UEM Edgenta Berhad (KLSE:EDGENTA) Look Too Strong

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. In light of that, from a first glance at UEM Edgenta Berhad (KLSE:EDGENTA), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for UEM Edgenta Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.034 = RM69m ÷ (RM2.9b - RM876m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, UEM Edgenta Berhad has an ROCE of 3.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 5.7%.

In the above chart we have measured UEM Edgenta Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important.

What Can We Tell From UEM Edgenta Berhad's ROCE Trend?

In terms of UEM Edgenta Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 8.8% that they were earning five years ago. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on UEM Edgenta Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

Our Take On UEM Edgenta Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that UEM Edgenta Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 44% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for UEM Edgenta Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

