Return to nuclear deal remains the best outcome for U.S., Iran, the world - Blinken

·1 min read

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A return to the 2015 nuclear deal remains the best outcome for the United States, Iran and the world, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at global nonproliferation discussions at the United Nations on Monday.

Blinken also repeated a U.S. warning that North Korea is preparing to conduct its seventh nuclear test.

U.S. President Joe Biden said earlier that Washington was ready to outline a new nuclear arms deal with Russia and called on Moscow to demonstrate its ability to negotiate in good faith at the talks that began on Monday. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Simon Lewis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

  • US sanctions companies for helping Iran ship oil to East Asia

    The Biden administration on Monday slapped sanctions on companies based in the United Arab Emirates and China that the U.S. says are helping ship Iranian oil to East Asia. The Treasury Department said that the companies together were helping Iran’s Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Commercial Co. sell tens of millions of dollars worth of Iranian…

  • Mauritania country profile

    Provides an overview, basic information and key events for this oil-producing, mainly desert country in west Africa

  • 2 years later, hope for justice in Beirut explosion fades

    It’s been two years since his 3-year-old daughter, Alexandra, was killed in a massive explosion at Beirut’s port — and Paul Naggear has lost hope that outrage over the disaster will bring justice and force change in Lebanon. The investigation into one of the world's biggest non-nuclear explosions has been blocked for months by Lebanon’s political powers. Many blame the Lebanese government's longtime corruption and mismanagement for the tragedy, but the elite's decades-old lock on power has ensured they are untouchable.

  • Russia's VTB brokerage head leaves amid clients' dismay

    VTB will replace the head of its brokerage unit, Russia's second-largest lender said on Monday, as it faces clients' discontent over losses incurred because of Western sanctions. The state-run bank said Andrey Yatskov will replace Vladimir Potapov at the helm of the brokerage. In July, a group of investors asked VTB for compensation for their losses on foreign investments.

  • Iraqi cleric urges others to join protest as parliament sit-in digs in

    Powerful Iraqi Shiite preacher Moqtada Sadr Sunday urged other factions to support a protest that has seen his supporters occupy parliament in a dispute over who should name the next prime minister. Nearly 10 months after elections, the oil-rich country is still without a new government due to the repeated failure of negotiations and the en-masse resignation last month of Sadr's bloc -- the largest in parliament. Despite tear gas, water cannon and temperatures that touched 47 degrees Celsius (116 degrees Fahrenheit), his followers stormed the legislature on Saturday after pulling down heavy concrete barricades on roads to Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, home to government buildings and embassies. The health ministry said at least 100 protesters and 25 security personnel were hurt in the confrontation. On Sunday, those protesters -- who bedded down overnight with blankets in the air-conditioned building, which dates from dictator Saddam Hussein's era -- appeared in no mood to leave, as volunteers distributed soup, hard-boiled eggs, bread and water. Analysts have said Sadr, a mercurial cleric who once led a militia against US and Iraqi government forces, is using protests to signal that his views must be taken into account in establishing a new government. Sadr on Sunday took to Twitter to laud a "spontaneous revolution in the Green Zone -- a first step," he said, towards "an extraordinary opportunity for a fundamental change in the political system." He called on "everyone... to support the reformist revolutionaries". Both the United Nations and European Union have meanwhile warned about escalating tensions amid a socio-economic crisis and crumbling infrastructure. - 'Got the worst' - The immediate trigger for the occupation of parliament was the decision by a rival Shiite bloc, which is pro-Iran, to nominate former cabinet minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for the prime minister's post. On Sunday morning, the demonstrators marked the Muslim month of Muharram, a traditional Shiite celebration, with religious chants and collective meals. "We were hoping for the best but we got the worst. The politicians currently in parliament have brought us nothing," said one of the protesters, Abdelwahab al-Jaafari, 45, a day labourer with nine children. A statement issued by a Sadr loyalist on Sunday issued instructions to the protesters, urging them to keep the premises clean, organise unarmed security patrols and to keep the sit-in going by operating in shifts. In multi-confessional and multi-ethnic Iraq, government formation has involved complex negotiations since a 2003 US-led invasion toppled Saddam. Sadr's bloc emerged from elections in October as the biggest parliamentary faction, but still far short of a majority. In June, his 73 lawmakers quit in a bid to break a logjam over the establishment of a new government. That led to the pro-Iran bloc becoming the largest in parliament, but still there was no agreement on naming a new prime minister, president or cabinet. The occupation that began on Saturday was the second time within a week that Sadr's supporters had forced their way into the legislative chamber. They left on Sadr's orders last Wednesday after about two hours inside. - 'People with integrity' - Despite oil wealth and elevated global crude prices, Iraq remains hobbled by corruption, unemployment and other woes, which sparked a youth-led protest movement in 2019. As a result of past deals, the Sadrists also have representatives at the highest levels of government ministries and have been accused by their opponents of being as corrupt as other political forces. But supporters of Sadr view him as a champion of the anti-corruption fight. One of them, Oum Hussein, 42, said the sit-in sought a government of "people with integrity who serve the country", while Sadr's opponents select politicians "known for corruption". Sudani is the prime ministerial choice of the Coordination Framework alliance which includes lawmakers from the party of Sadr's longtime foe, ex-prime minister Nuri al-Maliki. It also represents the pro-Iran former paramilitary group Hashed al-Shaabi, now integrated into the regular forces. The Hashed -- along with tribes and the wider security forces -- were among elements Sadr urged to join his protest initiative on Sunday. A spokesperson for the European Union expressed concern about "the ongoing protests and their potential escalation," while United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged "peaceful and inclusive dialogue," according to his spokesman. Iraqi Kurdish authorities in the country's north meanwhile offered to host talks in their capital Arbil. sf/tgg/it/dwo-lg

  • Pelosi starts Asian tour with speculation over Taiwan visit

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held talks with officials in Singapore on Monday at the start of her Asian tour, as questions swirled over a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing. While there have been no official announcements, local media in Taiwan reported that Pelosi will arrive Tuesday night, becoming the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to visit in more than 25 years. The United Daily News, Liberty Times and China Times — Taiwan's three largest national newspapers — cited unidentified sources as saying she would arrive in Taipei after visiting Malaysia and spend the night.

  • Einhorn's Greenlight takes stake in Twitter - letter

    Hedge fund Greenlight Capital said it took a new stake in Twitter last month as the social media company sued to force Elon Musk to buy the company even as the billionaire entrepreneur said he has changed his mind about the deal. Greenlight founder David Einhorn wrote to investors on Monday that his hedge fund had taken the position, paying an average $37.24 for the stock, according to the letter seen by Reuters. Einhorn, whose firm gained 8.4% during the second quarter while the S&P500 index tumbled 16%, has a long history with Musk after betting, for years, that electric car maker Tesla's stock would drop.

  • Puerto Rico Debt Restructuring Fees Forecast to Hit $1.6 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Fees and expenses related to the historic restructuring of Puerto Rico’s debt -- exacerbated by natural disasters and the pandemic -- are forecast to reach $1.6 billion by fiscal year 2026, cementing the island’s status as the most expensive municipal bankruptcy in US history.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaPelosi Is Expected t

  • Starlink: Why is Elon Musk launching thousands of satellites?

    The billionaire's SpaceX company hopes to provide an internet service from space.

  • What to watch in primaries in Arizona, Michigan, elsewhere

    In Missouri, scandal-ridden former Gov. Eric Greitens is attempting a political comeback. In Arizona, a prominent figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement is running for the U.S. House. Arizona, which Democrat Joe Biden narrowly won in 2020, is a top target for former President Donald Trump, who tried in vain to get his defeat overturned.

  • Report: 7 Iraqi tourists killed by floods in northeast Iran

    Flash floods triggered by heavy rains killed seven Iraqi tourists in northeastern Iran on Saturday, Iranian state media reported, the latest in rising casualty tolls as the downpours continue to lash the country. The official IRNA news agency said the tourists were part of a 13-member group of Iraqis visiting Iran. Also Saturday, Iranian authorities raised the death toll from landslides and flash floods that engulfed the country since Thursday to 61 as eight more bodied were retrieved.

  • Biden urges Russia, China to engage in nuclear talks

    The United States is ready to outline a new nuclear arms deal with Russia and called on Moscow to demonstrate its ability to negotiate in good faith, U.S. President Joe Biden said ahead of global nonproliferation discussions at the United Nations on Monday. Biden also called on China "to engage in talks that will reduce the risk of miscalculation and address destabilizing military dynamics." Officials from around the world are gathering in New York for the Tenth Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), two years after it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Durham man charged with killing Oxford father of 6, police say

    The 24-year-old is charged with murder in the death of Kenneth Hawley, who left behind his wife and six children, according to an online obituary.

  • Police searching for 2nd man in armed robbery Sunday at Port Royal convenience store

    An employee at the store was arrested and charged Sunday after police found “inconsistencies” in his story.

  • Iran says it responded to EU proposal aimed at salvaging 2015 nuclear deal

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran has responded to top European Union diplomat Josep Borrell's proposal aimed at salvaging Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, and seeks a swift conclusion to negotiations, the top Iranian nuclear negotiator said on Sunday. "We shared our proposed ideas, both on substance & form, to pave the way for a swift conclusion of Vienna negotiations," Ali Bagheri Kani tweeted, without giving any more details on Iran's position. "As Iran, we stand ready to conclude the negotiations in a short order, should the other side be ready to do the same."

  • President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again. What to know about rebound cases

    President Biden is isolating again after testing positive for the virus for the second time.

  • Morning Joe host tears into Trump over Brittney Griner criticism: ‘What a heinous human being’

    ‘You cannot help but wonder if he’s saying that because she’s a black basketball player’

  • Democrats’ Inflation Bill Could Charge Big Oil Up to $25 Billion in New Taxes

    The Superfund tax would institute a tax of16.4 cents per barrel on oil companies on crude oil and imported petroleum.

  • Russian central bank says economic downturn to deepen in Q3

    Russia's economic contraction will deepen in the third quarter of 2022, while its strong current account surplus, the key driver of the rouble's recent rebound, will shrink in the second half of this year, the central bank said on Monday. Russia's export-dependent economy is plunging into recession after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, triggering sweeping financial and economic sanctions from the West. Gross domestic product will fall by 7% in the third quarter after contracting by 4.3% in the second quarter, the central bank said, projecting the economy will start recovering in the second half of 2023.

  • U.S. considers crackdown on memory chip makers in China

    The United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip makers in China including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd (YMTC), according to four people familiar with the matter, part of a bid to halt China's semiconductor sector advances and protect U.S. companies. If President Joe Biden's administration proceeds with the move, it could also hurt South Korean memory chip juggernauts Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.