U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,375.00
    -15.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,066.00
    -91.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,352.75
    -73.75 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,977.60
    -7.80 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.04
    -0.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.10
    +7.30 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.19 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0044 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.37
    +4.78 (+18.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3492
    -0.0053 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7500
    +0.0950 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,671.16
    -1,989.74 (-5.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    767.94
    +525.26 (+216.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,402.52
    -91.61 (-1.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Return-to-Office Done Right: Walker & Dunlop Unveils New Amenity-Rich HQ

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WD

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has moved into a newly constructed office to upgrade and expand its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland. The firm will occupy three stories in The Wilson, a mixed-use, 295-foot tower completed in 2021 and developed by Carr Properties.

Return-to-Office Done Right: Walker &amp; Dunlop Unveils New Amenity-Rich HQ
Return-to-Office Done Right: Walker & Dunlop Unveils New Amenity-Rich HQ

The 59,000 square-foot suite, custom-designed by global architecture firm Gensler, promotes Walker & Dunlop's unique brand, collaborative company culture, and its focus on community – from the moment you walk in the door. The space also fosters a sense of home for the nearly 250 Bethesda-based employees. "Our employees are best served when creativity and connectivity can flourish in person, and what better way to return to the office than with a brand new space designed around these concepts?" commented Willy Walker, Walker & Dunlop Chairman and CEO.

Gensler's 2020 U.S. Workplace Survey, found that:

  • U.S. workers continue to view the physical workplace and in-person collaboration as key aspects of their jobs—and they are driving reasons behind their desire to return.

  • Employees want to return to the workplace to collaborate and socialize, and for the long-term positive impact on their careers and organizational relationships.

  • Many of the benefits of working from home—greater flexibility and access to privacy, in particular— will need to be reflected in the future workplace.

The space is designed for flexibility and collaboration, offering dedicated spaces to gather and brainstorm with colleagues, "work from anywhere" communal areas, focus rooms, and a wellness room on each of the three floors.

Not only is Walker & Dunlop's new space designed to meet the top reasons employees desire to return to the office, but it does so in a safe and responsible manner. Covid design considerations include advanced MEP and HVAC design, glass dividers, more than six feet of workspace, touchless technology, and an overall focus on mental wellness and wellbeing.

"We wanted our headquarters to be a place that feels like home, where our people can connect, have a sense of belonging, and continue to cultivate our unparalleled company culture," added Mr. Walker.

"What stood out from the start of this project is that Walker & Dunlop's company culture is like a family," commented John McKinney, Principal and Design Director. "The design was inspired by a house, built on a strong foundation, but what makes it a home are the people and the unique experiences within it. A centralized staircase encourages movement through a three-story hub, creating memorable and engaging moments under one roof."

The Wilson's building amenities also include an indoor penthouse and outdoor terrace on the rooftop overlooking downtown Bethesda, a fully equipped, 6,900 square foot fitness center, a secure bike room, a parking garage, and proximity to the Capital Crescent Trail. Other tenants in the building include news station FOX 5 DC, as well as Tatte Bakery & Café on the ground level.

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

Centralized Staircase in Walker &amp; Dunlop&#39;s New HQ
Centralized Staircase in Walker & Dunlop's New HQ
Return-to-Office Done Right: Walker &amp; Dunlop Unveils New Amenity-Rich HQ
Return-to-Office Done Right: Walker & Dunlop Unveils New Amenity-Rich HQ
Return-to-Office Done Right: Walker &amp; Dunlop Unveils New Amenity-Rich HQ
Return-to-Office Done Right: Walker & Dunlop Unveils New Amenity-Rich HQ
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/return-to-office-done-right-walker--dunlop-unveils-new-amenity-rich-hq-301466275.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • GoJava Acquires Mr. Case

    GoJava, a leading provider of office coffee, snacks, water filtration systems, and perks for remote teams, announces its acquisition of Mr. Case, a pioneer in the grocery delivery industry for over three decades. Mr. Case is a leading provider of brand name items including groceries, premium beverages, seasonal produce, snacks, and related products all conveniently delivered to offices, homes and foodservice businesses across the GTA. This is GoJava's second acquisition in the space, following t

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Bitcoin slumps with stocks and is now down nearly 50% from all-time high

    Bitcoin prices slumped further over the weekend to levels not seen since last August, as a selloff of riskier assets like stocks spread to cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has now shed about 50% from its record high in November.

  • European Equities: Prelim Private Sector PMIs in Focus

    While headline PMI numbers will be key, an easing of supply chain bottle necks and inflationary pressures would deliver support.

  • Why Netflix's growth story may not be over as Wall Street frets subscriber woes

    Netflix shares plunged after a disappointing quarter, but analysts insists there's no reason to panic.

  • Activist investor provides twist in Unilever soap opera

    Shares in Unilever rose 6% on Monday on reports that activist investor Nelson Peltz has built a stake in the consumer goods giant whose strategy is under scrutiny after a short-lived pursuit of GSK's consumer healthcare arm. Peltz's hedge fund, Trian Partners, has built an unspecified stake in Unilever, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday. Unilever declined to comment on the investment.

  • Ocean Freight Shipper Maersk Continues to Expand. The Stock Could Sail to New Highs.

    Shipping giant Maersk is expected to post the biggest annual profit ever by a Danish-listed company when it reports next month.

  • How To Play The Electric Car Boom in 2022

    Graphite, the battery material that serves as the negative end (anode) of the lithium-ion battery and makes up 30% of the entire battery mix.

  • What do Microsoft’s Monthly User Statistics Reveal Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

    Tech giant Microsoft (MSFT) will announce its fiscal second-quarter 2022 earnings on January 25. In order to get a sense of the company's current state ahead of the Q2 report, we have used TipRanks' Website Traffic tool. More monthly users means higher search and advertising revenues, as well as more subscription revenues for Microsoft. So, let's take a look at Microsoft's monthly user statistics. Microsoft's Monthly Users The graph above plainly shows that Microsoft saw an increase in monthly v

  • Boeing invests $450 million in flying taxi developer Wisk

    Boeing Co is investing a further $450 million in Wisk to support development of future pilotless flying taxis, the U.S. aerospace giant said on Monday. California-based Wisk, owned by Boeing and Kitty Hawk - the air vehicle firm launched by Google co-founder Larry Page - is one of dozens of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) makers but differs in focusing its energy on autonomous flight. "Our view is that is the big strategic advantage of Wisk, going straight to a self-flying aircraft, building those principles in at every level of the design and development," Boeing's Chief Strategy Officer Marc Allen told Reuters.

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.

  • For Goldman, Saudi Arabia Will Remain King of Mideast IPO Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will remain the busiest of the Middle East’s stock markets, even as the United Arab Emirates pushes more companies to go public, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueFutures Drop Amid Fed, Ukraine Risks; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Orders Diplomat Families Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskSolana Suffers Network Instability in Bru

  • Activist Fund Trian Builds Stake in Unilever

    Unilever Plc and its CEO, Alan Jope, are coming under increasing pressure. Activist investor Nelson Peltz's hedge fund Trian Fund Management has reportedly bought a meaningful stake in the U.K.-based consumer goods giant. That comes after Jope's failed bid to buy GlaxoSmithKline Plc's consumer health business. Bloomberg's Dani Burger reports on "Bloomberg Markets: European Open."

  • Rising Interest Rates Hit Municipal-Bonds Market

    The early-year bond rout has dragged returns on the S&P Municipal Bond Index to minus 1.1% through Jan. 20, counting price changes and interest payments.

  • Bitcoin Heads for Worst Week in 8 Months as Traders Lament 'Pikachu Pattern'

    The price was changing hands around $35,000, with analysts attributing the recent sell-off to expectations of a reversal of the Federal Reserve's easy-money policies. Gallows humor filled social-media sites as more than $1.5 billion of tradition positions were liquidated.

  • Bank of Korea Says First Phase of CBDC Test Completed Successfully

    The Bank of Korea wrapped up the first phase of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) simulation project in December 2021, according to a report published on Monday. The first phase tested the basic functions of a CBDC including manufacturing, issuing and distribution in a simulation environment, the report said. It concluded that the CBDC “works normally” under test conditions.

  • Activist Investor Nelson Peltz Buys Stake in Unilever

    Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management has acquired a stake in Unilever, adding pressure to the packaged food and consumer goods giant after its failed bid to buy GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer health unit.

  • Market Breadth Shows Stock Sell-Off Not Over And Could Have More Weakness Ahead

    The current stock market breadth reading is not yet below the capitulation line, which suggests the market sell-off might continue with more weakness ahead.

  • Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are still not effective payment options

    Touted, hyped and bannered as the new world money, cryptocurrencies have been blowing hot and changing how transactions are done in the real world.

  • How a Roth IRA Works After Retirement

    Roth IRAs offer retirees some unique advantages in terms of taxes, withdrawals, and the ability to pass along wealth to the next generation.