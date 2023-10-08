Return to office or work from home? The workforce data in this study brings some clarity

RTO or WFH?

Return to Office or Work from Home?

This is one of the pressing questions of our time thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the workforce converting home spaces into office spaces and wrestling with decisions like: which pajama pants should I wear for today's virtual Zoom meeting?

Now, as the gap widens from when the pandemic ended, more companies are requiring their employees to return to the office, or RTO. In fact, according to a study released Oct. 1 by ResumeBuilder.com, 9 in 10 companies will have returned to office by 2024.

Today, more large companies are pushing for their employees to come back to the office. Job postings for remote positions have decreased, and now new research shows the pandemic-driven work-from-home era may be over.

And based on the findings in the study, that's not necessarily a good thing and there could be some workforce rebellion on the horizon, if not already. In September, ResumeBuilder.com surveyed 800 full-time office workers who currently work fully in-person or hybrid.

Return to office trend not embraced by work from home proponents

Here is what the study revealed:

23% of workers forced to RTO say their boss isn’t in the office as frequently as them

Of this group, 32% say they are more productive when their boss isn’t in office

33% say less than half their team members come into the office weekly

53% are on video calls often while in office

69% of workers forced to RTO want to be fully remote

