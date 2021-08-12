U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

Return to Office vs. Working Remotely: ADP Research Institute® Study Reveals Employee Perspectives on Work Location as Employers Evaluate Workforce Plans

Social connection, promotion opportunities and work/life boundaries are the most cited benefits of on-site work, yet the experience of remote work comes with advantages and preferences

ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic turned the workplace upside down, forcing 35% of the U.S. workforce to become temporarily remote1, nearly triple2 (13%) the percentage of workers who reported working remotely prior to the pandemic. More than a year later, companies face important decisions on when and how to address work locations as they continue to navigate the challenges of a pandemic. As companies evaluate their next steps, ADP Research Institute's latest study offers employers insights into where and how employees felt they worked best, along with the opportunities and challenges that come with on-site work and remote work in, "On-site, Remote or Hybrid: Employee Sentiment On The Workplace." The study reveals that employees working on-site enjoy crucial advantages over their remote counterparts, particularly in terms of perceived amount of social interaction, work boundaries and career opportunities, yet, the experience of remote working reveals its own set of advantages according to employees. However, it was hybrid workers that prevailed, specifically citing stronger connections and a more positive outlook compared to exclusively on-site workers and remote workers.

ADP Research Institute Study Reveals Employee Perspectives on Work Location as Employers Evaluate Workforce Plans
ADP Research Institute Study Reveals Employee Perspectives on Work Location as Employers Evaluate Workforce Plans

ADP Research Institute surveyed more than 9,000 full-time U.S. workers who work on a team and have not switched employers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report compares the experience of U.S. employees who either worked remotely or on-site at workplace locations during the pandemic and details the comparison of experiences with unique insight into the benefits and challenges of each work arrangement, and how those experiences vary by industry.

"While the pandemic quickly forced many changes in the world of work, employers now have an opportunity to reflect on lessons learned over the past year, and utilize them to identify the right approach that will meet the specific needs of their business and their employees especially as they continue to navigate the ongoing impact of the pandemic," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "For our latest study, we set out to understand employees' perspectives of on-site, remote and hybrid work so employers can decide how to move forward. Though there are perceived opportunities and challenges for both remote work and on-site work, the strongest findings reveal the answer lies somewhere in the middle, with a hybrid arrangement."

On-site, Remote or Hybrid: Employee Sentiment On The Workplace
The following are key takeaways from the report, including actionable insights that can be derived from the study:

  • Returning to on-site work may mean a more social work life with better work boundaries

Factors organizations can consider as they determine work arrangements include:

  • Working on-site sets employees up for job success and professional growth – whether real or perceived

Factors organizations can consider as they determine work arrangements include:

  • Employees working remotely report a stronger team dynamic and more opportunity for innovation

Factors organizations can consider as they determine work arrangements include:

  • "Hybrid" working may help ease the transition from the pandemic work environment

Factors organizations can consider as they determine work arrangements include:

"As organizations carefully plan their next steps with the safety of their employees in mind, there is an opportunity for companies to weave these perks and preferences into their approach to create the most ideal scenario for employees and the organization," said Richardson.

For a more detailed look and to download ADP Research Institute's report, "On-site, Remote or Hybrid: Employee Sentiment On The Workplace," visit ADPRI.org.

About the ADP Research Institute
The mission of the ADP Research Institute is to generate data-driven discoveries about the world of work, and to derive reliable economic indicators from these insights. We offer these findings to the world at large as our unique contribution to making the world of work better and more productive, and to bring greater awareness to the economy at large.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo, Always Designing for People and ADP Research Institute are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 BLS (2020), "Supplemental data measuring the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the labor market", https://www.bls.gov/cps/effects-of-the-coronavirus-covid-19-pandemic.htm#data
2 US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) (2020), "Ability to work from home: evidence from two surveys and implications for the labor market in the COVID-19 pandemic", Monthly Labor Review, June 2020, https://www.bls.gov/opub/mlr/2020/article/ability-to-work-from-home.htm#_ednref6

ADP Research Institute, logo (PRNewsfoto/ADP, Inc.)
ADP Research Institute, logo (PRNewsfoto/ADP, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/return-to-office-vs-working-remotely-adp-research-institute-study-reveals-employee-perspectives-on-work-location-as-employers-evaluate-workforce-plans-301353894.html

SOURCE ADP, Inc.

