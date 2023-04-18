Return-It partners with municipality to complete latest installation of on-the-go beverage container recycling bins

MAPLE RIDGE, BC, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - In advance of Earth Day, Return-It is excited to announce the installation of 15 dedicated beverage container collection bins across Maple Ridge, bringing the total to 46 bins across the community. The installation of these bins will help reduce litter in public spaces, keeping Maple Ridge clean and green. These bins have been strategically placed in parks, schools, sports venues, and near local lakes to ensure that recycling is convenient and accessible for everyone, even when they are on-the-go. A complete list and map of bin locations can be found here.

"Convenience is key to encouraging the recycling of empty beverage containers," says Return-It President and CEO, Cindy Coutts. "We are proud to work with Maple Ridge, a community leading the way in environmental stewardship, by making it easy for residents to recycle their empty beverage containers with the installation of multiple dedicated collection bins. As we approach Earth Day, we celebrate the commitment Maple Ridge has made by installing even more on-the-go recycling bins, and encourage other municipalities to take similar action in order to keep British Columbia green."

Return It's on-the-go beverage container recycling bin program is in use across communities and provides new beverage container recycling bins at no cost to districts, municipalities, commercial venues, and other groups across British Columbia.

"I am pleased to see Return-It support our community by working collaboratively with municipal leaders and recycling partners to install beverage recycling bins across Maple Ridge," says Honourable Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizen Services and MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows. "The large number of bins continues to prove our provincial status as leaders in recycling and sustainability. This great initiative will help keep Maple Ridge clean for visitors and residents alike, while also advancing our CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 by ensuring waste gets recycled and repurposed."

"Through strong partnerships with Return-It supporting recycling in our communities, we are better able to achieve a sustainable future for everyone," says Bob D'Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. "These conveniently-located bins in sites across Maple Ridge will help ensure that all refundable beverage containers – including bottles – are being responsibly repurposed, instead of becoming waste."

Maple Ridge has confirmed its dedication to keeping the local environment clean by taking advantage of this special beverage container recycling program and welcoming nearly 50 bins, from Hammond Park to Golden Ears to Whonnock Lake Park. Not only does this help keep the community green, but it also creates fundraising opportunities for local organizations. Deposit refunds from collected containers can be used to support local charities, schools, and other groups.

"This is a great partnership between the City and Return-It to encourage the recycling of beverage containers," says Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy. "The distribution of these bins around the community ensures that our residents have convenient places to deposit recyclable containers. As we approach Earth Day this is a reminder of how we can all take action to benefit our environment and keep our City clean."

"These recycling bins in the parks and other locations help promote and remind people that beverage containers are not garbage," says Glen Shipp, Board Member of the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society. "Thank you to Return-It for helping Maple Ridge take another step towards Zero Waste."

Return-It's on-the-go beverage container recycling bin program is open to all B.C. communities and applications for 2023 are currently being accepted. Interested parties can contact the marketing team at marketing@returnit.ca for more information.

Did you know?

Return-It leads the way in extended producer responsibility in Canada, having recycled over 1 billion containers in just 2021 alone. From aluminum cans to plastic bottles, drink boxes, gable tops, and bag-in-a-box, Return-It accepts a wide range of beverage containers. Last year, the company expanded its deposit system to include milk and plant-based beverages (such as oat, almond, and soy) in all forms, including cartons, jugs, metal, and glass containers.

About Return-It

Return-It is an industry owned, not-for-profit, product stewardship agency with beverage container management as its core business. Its mandate is to develop, manage and improve systems to recover used beverage packaging and end-of-life products from consumers to ensure they are properly recycled and diverted from the natural environment. This work includes the development and implementation of initiatives that provide new solutions to reduce waste. Visit Return-it.ca for more information.

