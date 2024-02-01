Return to Puerto Rico? Central Florida group pushing heritage tourism

After its founding in 1972 in Puerto Rico, El Mesón Sándwiches has exploded across Central Florida with four locations that cater to the large Puerto Rican community here. Now, in an effort to give back to the community that supports it, the restaurant is partnering with a media company to foster the island’s pioneering promotion of heritage tourism.

Felipe Pérez, president of El Mesón, hopes the marketing effort will succeed in the same way his restaurant has, by uniting Americans and Puerto Ricans.

“What’s more American than a sandwich?” Pérez said. “We really cater to Puerto Ricans in Central Florida but we also cater to Americans and we cater to Europeans and Latin Americans…so it’s our responsibility” to use El Mesón’s success to help his homeland.

With a long list of festivals lined up, Puerto Rican company GFR Media aims to create a wave of tourism on the island from May through August. El Mesón Sándwiches has invested in the effort, and is promoting it through its restaurants and as an ambassador.

The $4.5 million project called Junte Boricua is pushing for 50,000 people of the Puerto Rican diaspora, including people who left the island or who have ancestral ties, to visit. GFR media has over 100 events planned throughout the island in each municipality that range from parades to concerts throughout the summer season and is hoping to see a $75 million impact.

“We want to play it safe but I think there will be much more than 50,000 people,” Pérez said.

The initiative is modeled after an Irish tourism push in 2013 called the Gathering. The project resulted in $170 million euros, or over $184 million dollars, in additional revenue and an increase in tourists by roughly 275,000 people. Junte Boricua is hoping to see similar results and further recover the economy through tourism.

The push for tourism comes after a period of mass exodus from the island following Hurricane Maria and the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of the Puerto Rican population fled to Central Florida especially to Osceola County, which saw the largest one-year gain in Florida in 2019 with a 22% increase.

Puerto Rico has marketed to many different groups and countries to visit the island but never to its own people, said Joana Santiago, executive director of Junte Boricua.

“Tourism is doing great and it’s been increasing after COVID but we haven’t done an initiative towards Puerto Ricans,” Santiago said. “Why is it summer? Because it’s our low season and it’s part of keeping tourism as an economic driver.”

Junte Boricua will help promote tourism within the small and medium sized businesses outside of the main tourist hub of San Juan and the beaches, Santiago said.

“It’s a very important part of the economy right now in Puerto Rico,” Santiago said. “If they can increase their percentage of tourism…it will be a win for the small towns to develop.”

Many of the smaller cities across the island suffered the most after Hurricane Maria in 2017 when they lost power for months. New infrastructure was put in place and then wiped out again by Hurricane Fiona in 2022. The energy grid is still Puerto Rico’s biggest challenge especially in those smaller municipalities, Governor Pedro Pierluisi previously told the Orlando Sentinel.

The new heritage tourism initiative is significant for Florida as the state has over one million Puerto Ricans, said Fernando Rivera, professor of sociology and director of the Puerto Rico Research Hub at the University of Central Florida. The project aims to promote economic investment and showcase how much the island has improved in recent years, which could drive people to visit the island or even return to live, Rivera said.

“There’s this idea to…look at those ties that unite us and see how we can continue the development of the recovery of the island,” Rivera said.

In a 2016 study, Rivera and other researchers found that Puerto Ricans in the U.S. often experience discrimination due to language barriers and other factors that may blunt economic progress and socioeconomic integration, causing difficulty finding high-wage jobs.

“For those that want to start a business, that want to work in the hospitality sector, the health sector those disparities are still there including language,” Rivera said.

But Junte Boricua’s effort to bring Puerto Ricans back and improve the island’s economy shows people they have more choices.

“We can use culture as an advantage,” Rivera said. “To have the opportunity to navigate in different worlds out here and not only participating here but you have the opportunity to participate in Puerto Rico as well.”