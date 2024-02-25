The Return Trends At Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Look Promising

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Academy Sports and Outdoors, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$679m ÷ (US$4.9b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

So, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Specialty Retail industry average of 13% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Academy Sports and Outdoors compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Academy Sports and Outdoors .

So How Is Academy Sports and Outdoors' ROCE Trending?

Academy Sports and Outdoors is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 252% over the last four years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Our Take On Academy Sports and Outdoors' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Academy Sports and Outdoors has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And a remarkable 200% total return over the last three years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

