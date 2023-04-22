Return Trends At Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Aren't Appealing

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Air Products and Chemicals' (NYSE:APD) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Air Products and Chemicals is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$2.6b ÷ (US$28b - US$3.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Air Products and Chemicals has an ROCE of 10%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Chemicals industry.

In the above chart we have measured Air Products and Chemicals' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Air Products and Chemicals.

So How Is Air Products and Chemicals' ROCE Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 10% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 53% in that time. Since 10% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Air Products and Chemicals has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

Air Products and Chemicals does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Air Products and Chemicals that you might be interested in.

