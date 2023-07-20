The Return Trends At Anchun International Holdings (SGX:BTX) Look Promising

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Anchun International Holdings (SGX:BTX) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Anchun International Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = CN¥20m ÷ (CN¥409m - CN¥106m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Anchun International Holdings has an ROCE of 6.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Machinery industry average of 5.8%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Anchun International Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Anchun International Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Shareholders will be relieved that Anchun International Holdings has broken into profitability. The company now earns 6.6% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

The Bottom Line On Anchun International Holdings' ROCE

As discussed above, Anchun International Holdings appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 95% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Anchun International Holdings does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

While Anchun International Holdings may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

