Return Trends At Ansell (ASX:ANN) Aren't Appealing

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Ansell (ASX:ANN) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Ansell is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.099 = US$211m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$415m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Ansell has an ROCE of 9.9%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 9.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Ansell's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Ansell.

So How Is Ansell's ROCE Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at Ansell, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Ansell to be a multi-bagger going forward. This probably explains why Ansell is paying out 42% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

Our Take On Ansell's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Ansell's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And with the stock having returned a mere 34% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Ansell could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

