The Return Trends At B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Look Promising

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$2.7m ÷ (US$32m - US$11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.2% generated by the Communications industry.

View our latest analysis for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating B.O.S. Better Online Solutions' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 13%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 55% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has only returned 21% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions that you might be interested in.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.