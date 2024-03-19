Return Trends At Batu Kawan Berhad (KLSE:BKAWAN) Aren't Appealing

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Batu Kawan Berhad (KLSE:BKAWAN), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Batu Kawan Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = RM1.7b ÷ (RM33b - RM5.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Batu Kawan Berhad has an ROCE of 6.3%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 6.3%, it's still a low return by itself.

KLSE:BKAWAN Return on Capital Employed March 19th 2024

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Batu Kawan Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering Batu Kawan Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Batu Kawan Berhad in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 6.3% and the business has deployed 58% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Batu Kawan Berhad has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 41% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

