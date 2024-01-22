Return Trends At Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BIPORT) Aren't Appealing

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BIPORT), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = RM207m ÷ (RM3.4b - RM189m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 6.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Infrastructure industry average of 12%.

KLSE:BIPORT Return on Capital Employed January 22nd 2024

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Things have been pretty stable at Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad to be a multi-bagger going forward. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad has been paying out a decent 50% of its earnings to shareholders. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

The Bottom Line

We can conclude that in regards to Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 49% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad that you might be interested in.

