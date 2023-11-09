The Return Trends At Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Look Promising

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Breedon Group's (LON:BREE) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Breedon Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.094 = UK£142m ÷ (UK£1.9b - UK£343m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Breedon Group has an ROCE of 9.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Basic Materials industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Breedon Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 9.4%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 27%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Breedon Group thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Breedon Group's ROCE

To sum it up, Breedon Group has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Breedon Group you'll probably want to know about.

