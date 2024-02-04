The Return Trends At Brisbane Broncos (ASX:BBL) Look Promising

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Brisbane Broncos' (ASX:BBL) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Brisbane Broncos is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = AU$6.1m ÷ (AU$58m - AU$13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Brisbane Broncos has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.1% generated by the Entertainment industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Brisbane Broncos' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Brisbane Broncos' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Brisbane Broncos Tell Us?

Brisbane Broncos' ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 63% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that Brisbane Broncos has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a staggering 118% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

