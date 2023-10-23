Return Trends At Brook Crompton Holdings (SGX:AWC) Aren't Appealing

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over Brook Crompton Holdings' (SGX:AWC) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Brook Crompton Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = S$4.6m ÷ (S$67m - S$21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Brook Crompton Holdings has an ROCE of 10%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 10%.

Check out our latest analysis for Brook Crompton Holdings

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Brook Crompton Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Brook Crompton Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 10% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 51% in that time. 10% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Brook Crompton Holdings has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Brook Crompton Holdings has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock hasn't provided much growth to shareholders in the way of total returns. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Brook Crompton Holdings (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

While Brook Crompton Holdings may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.