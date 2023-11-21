The Return Trends At Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Look Promising

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Canadian Natural Resources' (TSE:CNQ) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Canadian Natural Resources is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = CA$8.8b ÷ (CA$76b - CA$8.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Canadian Natural Resources has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Oil and Gas industry average of 10% it's much better.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Canadian Natural Resources compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Canadian Natural Resources.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Canadian Natural Resources Tell Us?

Canadian Natural Resources has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 54% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On Canadian Natural Resources' ROCE

To bring it all together, Canadian Natural Resources has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

