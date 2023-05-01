Return Trends At Churchill China (LON:CHH) Aren't Appealing

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. That's why when we briefly looked at Churchill China's (LON:CHH) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Churchill China, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = UK£9.0m ÷ (UK£76m - UK£14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Churchill China has an ROCE of 15%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Churchill China compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Churchill China here for free.

So How Is Churchill China's ROCE Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has employed 52% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 15%. Since 15% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line On Churchill China's ROCE

To sum it up, Churchill China has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And given the stock has only risen 34% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. That's why it could be worth your time looking into this stock further to discover if it has more traits of a multi-bagger.

Churchill China does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

