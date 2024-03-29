Return Trends At CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Aren't Appealing

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on CMS Energy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = US$1.4b ÷ (US$34b - US$2.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, CMS Energy has an ROCE of 4.6%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.9%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured CMS Energy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for CMS Energy .

What Does the ROCE Trend For CMS Energy Tell Us?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at CMS Energy. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 4.6% and the business has deployed 40% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

In Conclusion...

In conclusion, CMS Energy has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 28% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

